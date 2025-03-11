Abigail, a young lady who was taken off the streets by Dr Likee's team, has returned to the streets, and a video of her current look has stirred reactions

A lady who spotted her on the streets took a video of her and was saddened by how much she had changed despite efforts by actor Gunshot and others

Many Ghanaians who reacted to the video were saddened by Abigail's state and wondered if there was anything that could be done to help her

Abigail, a young woman who was taken off the streets and given a fresh start by Dr Likee’s team, has returned to the streets. A recent video of her current state has left many Ghanaians saddened.

A concerned passerby who spotted Abigail took a video, expressing disappointment at how much she had changed.

Despite the efforts of actor Gunshot and the rest of Dr Likee’s team to improve her life, she appears to have gone back to her old ways. Many who reacted to the video wondered if there was anything that could be done to help her again.

Abigail was taken off the streets and placed in rehabilitation through the efforts of Kumasi-based blogger +Plus1 TV, Gunshot and his colleagues.

After spending months at the centre, she was discharged, looking healthier and full of life. A video of her transformation went viral, earning praise from many Ghanaians, including Dr Likee.

Her struggles began in 2019 when she moved from Kumasi to Accra to work in a pub. She formed a friendship that changed her lifestyle and soon found herself in a difficult situation.

However, after receiving help, she regained her strength and looked much better. But now, after returning to the streets, she looks even worse than before.

Abigail's current look leaves many sad

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Pretty Hyness commented:

"If someone is doing you, you should also do de person. How can dey spend money and take u out of ur situation and you will go back again."

ANNIE🦋✝️ said:

"You can only help people who are ready to help themselves. If not, people will help her 10 times, and she will go back 10 times. Until she is ready and has made up her mind to change her situation."

emy wrote:

"This issue eerh. They don't care about your good thoughts for them. They think real love is in the ghetto rather than family and loved ones. My bro passed away, sadly even after trying our best; he didn't."

Michael said:

"Why are you people still giving her money? ahh."

Sandy love said:

"I think this is a spiritual matter. 😫"

Funny Face transforms for the better

Elsewhere, another individual who was rehabilitated after mental health struggles has maintained his transformation.

YEN.com.gh reported that numerous videos have surfaced on social media showing Funny Face looking handsome and healthy.

Many Ghanaians have celebrated his current look and have prayed that he does not regress.

