Musician King Promise was not pleased with the actions of a security official who tried to stop a fan from shaking his hand

In a trending video recorded backstage at the recent Guinness Accravaganza, the singer approached the fan and apologised

Many Ghanaians talked about how the Abena hitmaker earned their respect after watching the video of his fan interaction

Musician King Promise earned the respect of Ghanaians when he blasted his security for shoving aside a fan who wanted to exchange pleasantries with him.

King Promise is unhappy as a security official shoves an eager fan aside. Image credit: @iamkingpromise

Source: Instagram

King Promise's encounter with fan

King Promise performed at the recently held Accravaganza, a flagship concert by Guinness, a multinational company that produces food and beverages.

At the backstage of the event held on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at the Ghud Park Accra Mall, the Terminator hitmaker met a huge fan who wanted to shake his hand.

In the video, as the fan tried to reach out his hand towards King Promise, a security official shoved him away. The singer was dissatisfied with the security official's actions and advised him to leave the fan.

King Promise, who holds the record as the most streamed Ghanaian artist, then approached the fan and apologised for the security official's actions.

Below is the video of King Promise and the fan:

Reactions to King Promise's viral video

In the video's comments section, many people shared diverse opinions on King Promise's actions towards his bodyguard. Some noted that the bodyguard, known as Curtis, was only doing his job of protecting the singer at the event.

Others admired King Promise for his leadership and commended him for not ignoring the fan who made an effort in ensuring that he met him backstage.

Below are the diverse opinions from social media users:

Kwaps said:

"Ur man dey protect you. You don’t need to push your guard. He’s doing his job"

Mystify🫂🌚 said:

"Sometimes bodyguards over do it too much huh 🤔"

Daniel Riches said:

"That’s nice showing love to your fun’s 🔥🔥❤️"

Caleb said:

"You dey rather dey push your bodyguard vim"

Mycurl Lalas20 said:

"3y3 asem ooooo bodyguard adwuma hmmm 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

AraTheJay recounts encounter with King Promise

YEN.com.gh reported that AraTheJay recounted the story of how he made his breakthrough in the Ghanaian music industry.

The fast-rising musician praised King Promise and opened up about how his encounter with him impacted his music career.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to praise AraTheJay and King Promise after learning of the musicians' story.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh