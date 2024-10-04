Sister Derby, in an interview, recalled how Fella Makafui had an affair with estranged husband Medikal when she was in a relationship with him

The singer said Fella Makafui rubbed her fling with Medikal in her face, passing insulting comments about her on social media

She mentioned that this led to her breakup with Medikal, despite him denying in the early stages of the affair

Ghanaian singer Sister Derby has opened up about her breakup with rapper Medikal, disclosing that actress Fella Makafui's affair with him caused the split.

Speaking on Vibes In 5, Derby recalled how Fella was involved with Medikal while they were still in a relationship, which led to the end of their romance.

According to Sister Derby, Fella Makafui not only had an affair with Medikal but also rubbed it in her face.

She mentioned that Fella often made insulting comments about her on social media. Derby explained that Medikal denied the affair in the beginning, but as time went on, it became clear that something was happening between him and Fella.

Despite the public nature of the affair, Sister Derby said she chose not to respond to Fella's provocations. She admitted that the situation was painful but decided not to engage in any back-and-forth, choosing instead to focus on moving on.

Soon after Derby and Medikal's breakup, Medikal and Fella officially became a couple. The two eventually got married, but their relationship also faced challenges, and they ended up in a dramatic split just a few years into their marriage.

Sister Derby's comments spark debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

DionneBrooks3 said:

"Sister Derby,please go and sit down. You was jealous of beautiful Fella"

Lechiboroni commented:

"What goes around finally comes back around 😂😅🫱🏿‍🫲🏾kyer3"

YharwO wrote:

"I guess you are happy now 😂"

Sista Afia speaks on Medikal's divorce

Aside from Sister Derby, Sista Afia also had a lot to say about Medikal's relationship with Fella Makafui.

YEN.com.gh reported that Sista Afia advised that no one should speak about the couple's split.

She gave an explanation that sparked debate on social media.

