Danso Sakyi, popularly known as King George in the YOLO series has returned to Ghana after his recent stint abroad

The YOLO actor, in a photo, flaunted a new appearance as he stepped out in town for the first time after returning to Ghana

Desmond Ohene Twum Danso Sakyi looked different as he had grown a long beard which made him look unrecognisable

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actor Desmond Ohene Twum Danso Sakyi, popularly known for his role as King George in the YOLO TV series has returned to Ghana after his stint abroad.

King George of the YOLO series fame switches up his look with a long beard after returning to Ghana. Photo source: @_chiiief

Source: Instagram

The young actor recently took to his official Instagram page to share a photo of himself sporting an American football jersey, shorts, dark sunglasses and black shoes as he spent time outdoors after returning from abroad.

In the photo, Desmond Ohene Twum Danso Sakyi flaunted a new appearance. He had grown a long beard that covered his entire chin and a large portion of his sideburns.

From a distance, it was impossible to recognise Danso Sakyi as the long facial hair had changed his look and made him unrecognisable from how he looked during his stint on the YOLO TV series with notable actors like Aaron Adatsi, Fella Makafui, John Peasah, Adjetey Anang, Jackie Appiah, Majid Michel and the late Vincent McCauley.

The YOLO TV series actor also appeared to have developed a big muscular figure, which made him look well-built and in great physical shape.

In the caption of the photo, Desmond Ohene Twum Danso Sakyi announced his return to Ghana from abroad.

He wrote:

"Ghana man time."

King George of YOLO series fame beams with excitement during his stint in the UK. Photo source: @_chiiief

Source: UGC

YOLO actor King George's stint abroad

Desmond Ohene Twum Danso Sakyi has been less active in the Ghanaian movie scene in recent years after relocating abroad to further his education in 2019.

The actor earned a scholarship to study for a Master of Arts in Global Media Management from the Business School for Creative Industries at the University of Creative Arts in England as part of the 018/2019 Chevening scholarship initiative.

The scholarship was offered through the UK Foreign Office’s Chevening Awards programme, which offered future leaders the opportunity to develop themselves professionally and build lasting relationships with the UK.

He had previously graduated from the University of Education, Winneba with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre Arts.

After a year at the University of Creative Arts in England, Desmond Ohene Twum Danso Sakyi earned the position as the Student Representative in the educational institution.

The actor successfully graduated with a distinction in MA in Global Media Management as a Chevening Awards scholar from the university in 2023.

Months after his graduation, Danso Sakyi landed a new role as the Research Communications Lead at the Neonatal Medicine Research Group at Imperial College London.

He briefly returned to Ghana later to make some appearances in the sixth season of the YOLO TV series. In 2024, he and his co-star Aaron Adatsi were among several individuals who appealed for funds to support their colleague John Peasah after he was diagnosed with demyelination.

Check out the photo below:

Danso Sakyi's Ghana return stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

director_black_morgana_max_doe commented:

"Welcome home bro🙌."

manuella_asi said:

"Welcome home ☺️🙏."

dangote_jnr0 commented:

"😂 You see say Ghana be sweet, you dey there nanka by now you don wear big jacket cover all over your body."

Abraham Attah debuts new look

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abraham Attah debuted a new look in a photo he shared on his official Instagram page.

The Beast of No Nation actor flaunted longer dreadlocks which covered most parts of his face and made him look much older than his age.

Abraham Attah's new look stirred mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh