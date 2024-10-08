Stonebwoy's kids Janam and Jidula Satekla, in a video, showed off their dance moves, impressing social media users

In the video, the two kids danced to their father's latest hit, Jejereje, which has been all over the airwaves

Jidula, who is the oldest, especially impressed netizens with her mature moves as her younger brother followed her lead

Stonebwoy's children, Janam and Jidula Satekla have won over social media users with a new video showing off their dance skills. The two kids danced to their father's latest hit song, 'Jejereje,' which has been gaining massive popularity on the airwaves.

In the video, Jidula, the eldest, led the way with her mature and confident moves. Her younger brother, Janam, followed her lead, matching her energy and rhythm. Fans were quick to praise both children.

The video went viral, catching the attention of fans and followers of the popular dancehall artiste.

'Jejereje,' the song featured in the video, has become a hit across the country. The catchy vibe and rhythm of the song have made it a favourite for many.

Stonebwoy recently explained that the song was meant to bring some fun and relief to the nation during the current tense political period. The musician noted that as the country prepares for elections, the song was to provide a bit of fun during the ongoing campaign season.

Stonebwoy's kids spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Joyce Asamoah said:

"Sisterhood is proud"

Webu Micheal Vincent commented:

"Good dance you do all"

Kafui Amewudzo said:

"Brotherhood 0 - Sisterhood 3"

Bai Den said:

"Dance is not for Jay😂"

Amati Richard wrote:

"J & J are doing well lol"

Uwuborche John said:

"Brotherhood disgraced 🙄"

