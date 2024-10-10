Ship Dealer, in a video that surfaced on TikTok, was spotted in a barbershop in Toronto, Canada, getting a clean fade

In the video, he was comfortably seated as he received a trendy haircut in the luxurious-looking grooming centre

Ship Dealer, who has gained popularity for his statements on Pure FM, was at the shop with sidekick Kankam Boadu

Social media sensation Oliver Khan, popularly known as Ship Dealer, was spotted getting a haircut in a Toronto barbershop in a viral video.

The footage was shared on TikTok by the barber who gave Ship Dealer his fresh trim.

Oliver Khan, who has won the hearts of many Ghanaians with his hilarious and bold statements on Pure FM was seated comfortably in the barber's chair as he received the trim.

The barbershop's modern and stylish look made the video even more captivating.

Ship Dealer was not alone during the visit. He was accompanied by media personality Bright Kankam Boadu, whose show he often graces on Pure FM.

Ship Dealer and Kankam recently announced their visit to Toronto and have been seen in the city enjoying their vacation.

Ship Dealer sparks humorous reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users to the video of Ship Dealer's fresh trim.

ADOM_005 said:

"I see my boss sitting behind… MC DORGLAS"

Y.B wrote:

"I followed because you shave the rich man"

THE 33 MEN'S VOICE PODCAST(28) said:

"You are Blessed to service the one and only ship dealer"

Richie labby said:

"He’s looking Good"

bra_yeema1 said:

"Wo na wo te soɔ nana appiah😂👌🏾"

Opoku Mantey commented:

"I can see my big bro, Nana Boakye of Kwamo sitting behind them"

Ship Dealer praises Kanakam Boadu

Ship Dealer has a lot of love and admiration for Kankam Boadu and showed this in a recent video seen by YEN.com.gh.

In the video, Oliver Khan said the media personality was a very kind person, highlighting his benevolent nature.

The video of his warm words warmed the hearts of Ghanaians, who praised him for being grateful to his close partner.

