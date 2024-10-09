Oliver Khan, in a video from his trip to Canada with media personality Bright Kankam Boadu, gave him his flowers

In the video, Oliver Khan said Kankam Boadu was a very kind and unique person, adding that he does not think twice before helping people

The pair, who often entertain Ghanaians with their show on Pure FM, are often humorously at each other's necks

Oliver Khan, also known as Ship Dealer, has praised his friend and sidekick Bright Kankam Boadu in a video from their recent trip to Canada.

In the video Ship Dealer acknowledged Kankam Boadu's kindness and unique personality, stating that the media personality often helps people without hesitation, highlighting his benevolent nature.

Ship Dealer, who often entertains Ghanaians alongside Kankam Boadu on their show on Pure FM, highlighted how great Kankam was as a person. This praise came as a surprise to many, given the pair's humorous banter with each other on-air, where they are often seen playfully at odds.

The unexpected praise from Ship Dealer caught the attention of social media users, who are used to their light-hearted banter. Many reacted humorously to the video, finding it unusual to see the Ship Dealer speaking so highly of Kanlam Boadu.

Ship Dealer sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Twum Amos said:

"May everyone meet someone like Kankam in life 🙏"

Don~Fabio Peter Caperlo® said:

"Finally BKB has been recognized by The Ship Dealer"

Akainyah wrote:

"May God richly bless you bountifully for your kindness and awesome attitude"

oberimaba commented:

"This one deɛ Kankam paid bribê oo"

Sly Pintoa said:

"for the first time Kankam has been recognized"

abdulrazacqsalifu said:

"There are a lot of Gud people all over.. just pray that you go meet ur own 🥰🙏.. big ups @BKB"

Ship Dealer sprays cash

Ship Dealer, in another video sighted by YEN.com.gh, showed his spending power as he sprayed cash.

The social media sensation threw many cedi notes on musician Kuami Eugene during an event.

The video sparked reactions from social media users who did not hesitate to share their opinions.

