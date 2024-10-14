Empress Gifty Adorye was scheduled to be on Nana Ama McBrown's talk show on Onua TV

The singer's decision to abruptly opt out of the well-publicised media engagement left her host frustrated

Scores of fans who were expecting to see her on the show have weighed in on the situation

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian media personality Nana Ama McBrown had planned to interview Empress Gifty on her TV show on October 13.

After their employment-related tension, the socialites were expected to meet on air for the first time.

Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown tears into Empress Gifty for disappointing her. Photo source: Instagram/NanaAmaMcBrown, Instagram/EmpressGifty

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown was a star at Despite Media, hosting UTV's flagship programmes, United Showbiz and McBrown's Kitchen.

A rumoured rift between Nana Ama McBrown and Despite Media caused her to take on a new role at Media General.

The platform introduced a new cooking show and chose Ghanaian gospel singer Empress Gifty as Nana Ama McBrown's replacement.

The singer also now serves as the stand-in host of United Showbiz, covering for MzGee.

Many fans were expecting their highly anticipated TV engagement to help ease the rising tension between the socialites.

Fans react to Nana Ama McBrown's remarks

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Nana Ama McBrown's comments after Empress Gifty's disappointment.

biggles🌺 said:

"Sometimes u people do too much. How do u go invite Gifty whose face is all over utv to come to onuatv ooo😏"

Authentic Mama wrote:

"Nana can’t you see that she’s not your friend why are you forcing yourself on her"

FelixDoku4 noted:

"Sometimes that is life things happen to know people around you"

vera commented:

i was expecting her seriously 😭😭😭😭"

Mrs Kyei commented:

"piaw no hard feelings,love u empress for being real"

Portia added:

"Nana don’t worry she is still performing at despite in-law’s funeral"

Nana Ama McBrown advises Kar Lite

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown had expressed her admiration for Kar Lite, who had just joined Kivo as an ambassador.

Nana Ama McBrown assured Kar Lite that the relationship with Kivo would last long and advised him to relocate from Takoradi to Accra.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh