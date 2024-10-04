Gospel musician Empress Gifty schooled broadcaster Serwaa Amihere about the difference between shaking one's backside and walking

In an exclusive interview with GHOne TV, she spoke about her fashion style and her social media presence after the host had probed her

The Watch Me hitmaker said she did not want to be put in a box and that her husband had no issues with her social media behaviour

Media personality Serwaa Amihere questioned gospel singer Empress Gifty about her bold and unconventional presence on social media.

The questions in the GHOne TV interview were centred on the gospel singer's fashion choices, which some viewed as more aligned with secular artists than traditional gospel musicians.

Serwaa Amihere questions Empress Gifty

In the exclusive interview, Serwaa raised concerns about Empress Gifty's preference for tight-fitting outfits and asked why she did not follow a more modest style typical of many gospel musicians.

In response, the Watch Me hitmaker questioned the seasoned broadcaster whether gospel musicians were supposed to dress in a certain way.

Serwaa pointed out that many gospel artists have maintained modesty over the years, but Empress Gifty replied that it was their choice and that she did not buy clothes, shoes, or bags.

She added that she worked with brands that made sure she looked good.

Below is a snippet of Empress Gifty's interview with Serwaa Amihere:

The conversation then shifted to Empress Gifty's husband, Hopeson Adorye. Serwaa asked if he was comfortable with her behaviour on social media and Empress Gifty challenged the question, asking what she meant by carrying herself on social media.

Serwaa referenced a video on social media in which Empress Gifty appears to be shaking her backside and asked why a gospel musician would indulge in such behaviour.

Empress Gifty denied ever shaking her backside on social media and explained that she did not recall ever doing that, and she did walk with the camera unfortunately showing off her backside.

The host of UTV's UCook said anyone who noticed her backside had sinned. She added that there was nothing wrong with dancing and that she did not want to be put in a box.

Empress Gifty speaks about her accident

YEN.com.gh also reported that Empress Gifty shed light on the aftermath of her unfortunate accident in the US, which crippled her.

The gospel singer said a near plane crash during her recovery caused her to lose her eyesight partially but said she had never given up.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

