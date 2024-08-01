Van Vicker marked his 47th birthday on Thursday, August 1, 2024, with some photos of himself

The actor also shared a message about his life journey and plans for the future as he gets closer to 50 years

Many Ghanaian celebrities trooped to the comment section to celebrate Van Vicker with heartfelt messages

Celebrated Ghanaian actor Van Vicker celebrated another milestone as he turned 47 on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Van Vicker shares photos on his birthday

To mark his 47th birthday celebration, Van Vicker took to his Instagram page to share a carousel post of his old and new photos, showing his journey from his youthful years to old age.

The birthday photos captured Van Vicker looking fresh, with his skin looking healthy and well-nourished. They also showed how the actor maintained his good looks and charming personality as he grew.

In the lengthy caption of the post, the actor thanked God for his new age and shared some profound words as he reflected on his past and future.

He wrote:

"Today marks 3 more years to hit the 5th floor. Wow. Life and good health is by His Grace. I am grateful. The older I get the simpler I get; simplicity can be sophisticated though. The more years God adds, the more I think 'self not'. Choices is key as I see more wrinkles. Deep thinking seems to be inevitable as I count my grays. The closer I get to my ancestors the more I value life, freedom and happiness. Love the life you live and live the life you love. Surround yourself with people who love you, it keeps you happy at the least. Thank God for life everyday cos it's never guaranteed. Happy birthday to me and all August and Leo borns."

Below is the social media post Van Vicker shared on Instagram:

Ghanaians celebrate Van Vicker on his birthday

Van Vicker's social media post attracted numerous Ghanaian celebrities and netizens who wished the actor a happy 47th birthday. YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments.

@hildaamabraso commented:

"Happy birthday 🎁🎂🎊."

@tracey_boakye commented:

"Happy birthday 🎉."

@iamaaronadatsi commented:

"Enjoy am big man. Blessings 💯."

@beverly_afaglo commented:

"Happy birthday 🎈."

@gloziegal commented:

"A very blessed and healthy Birthday 🎂 to you Van Van ❤️ blessings Healthy and love 💕 to you."

@advisorrext commented:

"Happy birthday to you H.E. Live forever boss 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 celebrate ur live to the da fullest God bless you."

@fdnmafie

"3rd slide mmmh I’m seeing VV Jnr there . Congratulations and all the best in this midlife crisis phase."

@hinnehjr.drayton commented:

"Happy Birthday to you My Cute Daddy. May the Almighty God continues to bless you and I wish you many more healthy years to come in Jesus name Amen 🙏❤️😘‼️."

