Kumawood actor Lil Win showed off the beautiful interior of his ultramodern barbershop located in his hometown Ofinso-Ahinkro

He sang 25th May, a song which featured musicians Kweku Flick and King Paluta and it was about his accent

Many people congratulated him, while others shared their opinions on the location of the barbershop and how it would affect business

Kumawood actor Lil Win has shown that the interior works of his ultramodern barbershop have been completed as he flaunted it in a video.

Lil Win's ultra-modern barbershop

In one of the videos he shared on his Instagram page, he was singing 25th May, a song in which he featured Ghanaian musicians King Paluta and Kweku Flick.

While singing the song, the Kumawood star showed off the plush interior of the ultra-modern barbershop.

In the video's caption, he noted that the barbershop Wezzy Barbering Studios will be opened soon. However, he did not give any hint as to when it would be opened.

An Ultra modern & luxurious Barbershop..!! WEZZY BARBERING STUDIOS Opening soon at Ofinso-Ahenkro #wezzybarberingstudios 🔥🔥🔥

Lil Win showing off his barbershop.

Reactions to Lil Win's barbershop

Many people in the comment section commended Lil Win for setting up a barbershop in his hometown, Ofinso-Ahenkro.

Others also believed that it was not a feasible business strategy, noting that the people in the hometown may not be able to afford the services provided by the ultra-modern barbershop.

The diverse opinions from social media users are below:

cambosua said:

"3y3 nokare adom nyame ay3"

erikuswigs_kollectin said:

"Congratulation, wezzy"

lindakissi477 said:

"But you've become nice oo"

vaginnecare_jgh said:

"Establishing all your business in your hometown is one thing that makes you unique 👌 among all. Keep it up. God bless you"

king_george.uk said:

"Well done boss keep it up 🔥🔥😍"

fridayy_gh said:

"Location is not good my brother, people cannot pay for that haircut in that shop"

Lil Win's barbershop.

Lil Win reacts to Ghana's loss to Sudan

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Lil Win lamented the Black Stars' loss to Sudan on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana was defeated by two goals to nil without a response at the Benina Martyrs Stadium in Libya.

The actor took to Facebook to complain about the loss but made a hilarious mistake that got his followers laughing.

