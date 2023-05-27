Actress Fella Makafui, in a hilarious video, prepared breakfast for her husband, Medikal, sparking reactions online

In the TikTok video, the actress said the meal she prepared was called "Lupi Fella", a subtle reference to TikTok sensation Queen Lupita and her husband, Don Papa

Fans of Fella Makafui could not get enough of her humour and praised her for making them laugh

Popular Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui recently took to TikTok to share a hilarious video which featured her impressive cooking skills.

Fella Makafui serving her husband Medikal breakfast Photo Source: fella_makafui

Source: TikTok

The star actress prepared a tempting breakfast for her husband, Medikal, which consisted of porridge, eggs, and bread. The amusing clip quickly garnered attention and sparked a wave of reactions online.

In the TikTok video, Fella Makafui humorously named the meal she cooked "Lupi Fella," a clever reference to popular TikTok sensation Queen Lupita and her husband, Don Papa.

The couple has gained fame for their unconventional and sometimes strange culinary creations. Fella's playful nod to them added a layer of amusement to the video.

Fans of Fella Makafui could not get enough of her humour and were quick to praise her for brightening their day with laughter. The actress' wits and her comedic charm was applauded by her hardcore followers. They were also quick to point out Medikal's impressive acting skills and praised him for playing along.

Fella Makafui and Medikal make people laugh

Princess Nay ♥️ commented:

The fact that we’re all mad at this point I knew you two will win this challenge

CR7 goat wrote:

The way medikal dey play along no

RUDDY commented:

Both of you will miss heavenim on the floor

Mary Ayeni Akweter said:

hahahaha eiiii ewurade fella lupi fella

minakay5 wrote:

my stomach sef dey pain me eiii

Fella Makafui reacts to Medikal's fight with Michy

In a previous story, actress Fella Makafui opened up about the disagreement that occurred between her husband, Medikal, and Shatta Wale's baby mama, Michy.

She expressed her disappointment in the incident and took the opportunity to share her perspective on the matter.

Following the interview, numerous individuals praised Fella Makafui for her maturity and poise while addressing the questions.

Source: YEN.com.gh