Nigeria's Hilda Baci has showcased her admiration for Ghanaian culture, food and music

A video of the socialite's attempt to perform one of Praye's classics has surfaced on social media

Fans thronged the comments section to rate Hilda Baci's attempt and shower her with compliments

Nigerian chef Hilda Baci, who once won a Guinness World Record medal for the longest cooking marathon, has gained significant traction for showcasing Ghanaian cuisine and culture to the world.

Last year, the former GWR contender triggered a social media banter with her assertion that Ghanaian Jollof had no flavour.

Hilda Baci impresses Ghanaians with her new attempt to sing Praye's hit classic, Shordy. Photo source: Instagram/HildaBaci

On October 17, the content creator shared a video many have described as a plan to appeal to Ghanaians. In the video, she cooked the Ghanaian delicacy Fufu and Light soup from scratch.

Some behind-the-scenes footage of Hilda Baci's Fufu and light soup session has surfaced on social media.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, she was spotted jamming to Ghanaian hiplife trio Praye's Shordy.

The chef confidently sang the song's Twi lyrics, impressing many Ghanaians.

Praye made up of Eugene Baah (Praye ho ne ho), Steven Fiawoo (Praye tiatia), and Nana Kwame (Praye tenten), released their maiden album in 2004. The album featured the infections Shoddy, which bolstered their rise across the continent.

Fans hail Hilda Baci

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Hilda Baci's attempt to sing Praye's song.

Selassie said:

"this girl is a Ghanaian. her surname is baci. a certain Ghanaian girl also had the baci name in GMB"

Maame Abena Serwaa A wrote:

"u will soon get ur Ghana 🇬🇭 card ok."

Diya Moro Karim❤️ noted:

"🥰🥰ur Ghana card is ready wai"

Akhosuahsikah remarked:

"You think we have forgotten…no dey bribe we with this one 😏"

usNana yaa added:

"We’ve forgiven you ok🤣🤣🤣.. your Ghana card is ready"

Source: YEN.com.gh