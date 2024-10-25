Renowned actress Lupita Nyong'o recently shared her experience after consuming Okro soup from a Ghanaian restaurant abroad

She took to social media to give fans a review of her experience as she enjoyed the Ghanaian meal

Her video has gained significant traction online as fans weigh in on Luta's Okro soup experience

Multiple award-winning Mexican-Kenyan actress Lupita Amondi Nyong'o has sparked a frenzy online with her recent date to a Ghanaian restaurant in the US.

Her date destination, Accra Restaurant, run by Ayesha Abdullah, has been in operation for over three decades.

Lupita Nyong'o enjoys Photo source: Facebook/LupitaNyong'o

Source: Facebook

The celebrated actress couldn't resist the opportunity to try the restaurant's highly recommended Okro soup.

In her car, Lupita took out her meal, which was in a plastic container. After a few scoops, the actress shared positive remarks about the meal's taste and consistency.

"Keeping the tradition alive…it’s Lupita Nyong’o Day in Harlem according to the Harlem Arts Alliance! 🫶🏿 Shout-out to Accra Restaurant in Harlem for the slapping Okra Soup — you got what I need!!!!! DELICIOUS ☺️💯"

While the meal was enjoyable, many Ghanaians couldn't help but notice that the actress consumed the meal in a cup and without its signature accompaniment, Banku.

Fans react to Lupita's Okro soup review

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Lupita Nyong'o's review after eating Okro soup from a Ghanaian restaurant abroad.

Véronique Stéphanie ❤️ said:

we dey chop okra soup with spoon? i never knew oh

Ope.A wrote:

Ahh sis where is the banku or fufu? And now that you have double dipped in the soup we not go fit share😑😑 lulu u no try😂😂… ✌🏽enjoy

Kwasi kyei remarked:

Na lupita nkruma nkwan na wonom no raw saa no

okusuvee added:

my dear you need a ball of banku to complete the soup. Additionally your hand would add a better taste please drop that spoon . 😂😂😂 thank me later"

Lupita hails Ghanaian women

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lupita Nyong'o had shared a thrilling documentary about her recent trip to Ghana.

Lupita called her short, self-produced documentary "a love letter to Accra" as she detailed her experience in Ghana's capital city.

From Lupita's encounters with bikers, fashion designers, food vendors and factory workers, the actress gave the city a new name - Accra, the city of bada** women!!

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh