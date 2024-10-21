Ibrahim Mahama, in a video he shared on Instagram, showed off an expensive Brabus 930 S-Class

The multi-millionaire businessman hopped on a private jet after he parked the vehicle at the airport

Many Ghanaians were impressed by the car and praised Ibrahim Mahama for keeping a humble nature

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama posted a video on his Instagram page showing off his luxurious new Brabus 930 S-Class.

Ibrahim Mahama flaunts Brabus 930 S-Class in an Instagram video. Photo source: brahim_mahama_71

Source: Instagram

According to checks by YEN.com.gh, the car is worth over GH¢6 million. Ibrahim Mahama, who is the founder of Engineers and Planners, parked the vehicle at the airport before boarding his private jet.

The Brabus 930 is a customised version of the stylish Mercedes-Benz S-Class that has gained fame for its performance and luxury.

The video showed Ibrahim Mahama's wealth and success, with the expensive car on full display. After parking, Ibrahim Mahama casually boarded a private jet, further impressing social media users with his luxury lifestyle.

Despite the extravagant display, the multi-millionaire had a humble demeanour and was praised by many Ghanaians who commented on the video for his humility.

Ghanaians admire Ibrahim Mahama for humility

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users, who expressed admiration for Mahama's calm and down-to-earth nature despite his immense wealth.

Some of these reactions have been collated below.

tortchaman said:

"Inspirational…You’re absolutely the true definition of hardworking. Your new toy is hot…Loved it! Blessings big bro."

kash_beverlyhills commented:

"To love Brabus is to love excellence—a sign of class and uniqueness that’s rarely seen. Now, that's big doings!"

pintobarnes_kweku said:

"Different level, Different Standard… Has built his own class.. Jah Bless Baba and keep him safe for us.!!"

Shatta Wale receives Escalade on birthday

Ghanaian celebrities have flaunted many luxury cars recently, and Shatta Wale is among them.

YEN.com.gh reported that he received the vehicle for his birthday, adding it to his fleet of cars.

The musician's latest car sparked reactions online and got many people talking on social media.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh