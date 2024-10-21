Stephen Appiah, in an Instagram post, hailed two guardians, an elderly man and a woman, who contributed to his career and life

The ex-Black Stars captain shared a photo posing with the two fatherly and motherly figures, eulogising them

The football icon, who comes from a modest background, impressed Ghanaians with his gratitude as they praised him in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has publicly acknowledged two key figures who played an important role in his football career.

Stephen Appiah eulogises his guardians on Instagram. Photo source: stephenappiah

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram post, Appiah praised an elderly man and woman, Ataa Agoe and Sister Aryeekaa, for their support during his early years.

Stephen Appiah shared a photo posing with the two, expressing his gratitude for their care and the impact they had on his journey. He credited them with giving him his first pair of football boots, a gesture he said was instrumental in starting his dream of becoming a footballer.

In his post, Appiah explained that their help came at a crucial time in his life when he needed support the most. In the post, he wrote:

"I wouldn’t be where I am today without you., your support came at a time when I needed it most. Your care and that first pair of boots will always be part of my story. Those boots weren’t just shoes. They were the start of my dream. Thank you for everything, Ataa Agoe & Sister Aryeekaa 🙏🏿🙏🏿 #chorkormanian #stepapplifestyle"

The football icon, who comes from the Chorkor neighbourhood of Accra, has often spoken about his humble beginnings and the challenges he faced on his path to success.

Stephen Appiah receives praise

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

_kwamesamson said:

"A grateful heart is always the happiest.👏May your ancestors guide your path legend 🙌"

sekyere.adwoa_idahosa said:

"GOD bless you for honouring them legend🙌"

celebrities_arena said:

"One day if destiny put us where we want to be, we will come back and take care of those who took care of us"

Shatta Wale thanks fans

Shatta Wale was also very appreciative of his fans as well for their recent contribution to his birthday celebration.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician's fans for gifting him a GH¢1.3 million 2024 Escalade on his 40th birthday.

He was impressed that his fans gifted him such a pricey gift.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh