Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon was excited when a talented Ghanaian artist Adani Pomaa, drew him a portrait

She shared a step-by-step process of how she made the beautiful portrait that got the YouTuber wanting it to be placed in his studios

Many social media users were impressed with Adani Pomaa's drawing of Kwadwo Sheldon and have showered her with compliments

Ghanaian artist Adani Pomaa left many people in awe of her incredible talent when she drew famous Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon in a video.

Artist Adani Pomaa draws a portrait of Kwadwo Sheldon. Image credit: @adani.pomaa.art and @kwadwosheldon

Lady draws Kwadwo Sheldon

Adani Pomaa took to her Instagram page to share the process of how she drew a portrait of Kwadwo Sheldon.

In the caption, she asked her followers to guess which Ghanaian celebrity she was drawing, and she shared hints by showing parts of his face.

At the end of the video, she showed the full drawing, which got many people admiring her impressive talent.

The 30-year-old YouTuber commented on the video in the comments section, saying it was a beautiful drawing and requesting that she send it to the Kwadwo Sheldon Studios.

"This is fire … send it to the studios wai"

Excitedly, Sheldon, a staunch NPP supporter, shared the video on his X and Instagram accounts, thanking the talented Ghanaian artist for the kind gesture.

Below is the video and Sheldon's reaction to the drawing:

Reactions to Kwadwo Sheldon's drawing

Many people in the comment section shared positive reviews about Adani Pomaa's drawing of Kwadwo Sheldon. They talked about how beautiful the drawing was.

Below are the exciting reactions from social media users:

davidope459 said:

"The picture fine pass you in real life☹️☹️☹️"

cuticab said:

"From the beginning naa i new it was you...that's really beautiful 😍"

per.ven11 said:

"Ei, people are talented o"

maamebonsrah said:

"Name. I have to start doing susu to commission work from you."

menz_.lois said:

"You're so talented 😍😍"

Big Paradise and Kwadwo Sheldon make peace

YEN.com.gh reported that Big Paradise hailed his former boss, Kwadwo Sheldon, on his 30th birthday on September 14.

The YouTuber shared a heartfelt message online, thanking Kwadwo for helping him navigate the content creation space.

Ghanaians were glad the two had smoked the peace pipe, while others left a birthday wish for Sheldon in the comments.

