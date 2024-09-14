Kwadwo Sheldon Marks 30th Birthday, Big Paradise Squashes Feud By Celebrating Him
- YouTuber Big Paradise celebrated his former boss and YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon as he marked his 30th birthday on September 14, 2024
- He dropped a heartfelt message to his former boss, thanking him for helping him navigate the content creation space
- Many people were glad they had settled their feud, while others thronged the comment section to celebrate Sheldon
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition's Candidates are Shortlisted. It's Time to Vote for the Best Entertainer in Ghana! Share Your Voice Now.
YouTuber and former employee of Kwadwo Sheldon Studios, Big Paradise, dropped a heartfelt message to his former boss and YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon, on his 30th birthday, which he celebrated on September 14, 2024.
Big Paradise celebrates Kwadwo Sheldon
The two YouTubers recently engaged in an online feud, with many social media users believing they had smoked the peace pipe after their newest interaction on X.
Taking to his X account, the former KSS employee wrote a beautiful message celebrating his former boss as he turned 30.
In the post, Big Paradise wished Sheldon a happy birthday and acknowledged his former boss's help navigating life and the YouTube space. He noted that Sheldon would forever be his boss and thanked him.
"Superstar, @kwadwosheldon happy new year. You taught me how to fish and I really appreciate that. You’re my boss today and forever! I’m not going to deny that🫡," Big Paradise wrote on X
Kwadwo Sheldon responded to Big Paradise's message on X by thanking him for the lovely message and encouraging him to continue working hard.
"Preciate my guy.. keep cooking," Kwadwo Sheldon wrote on X.
Big Paradise's message to Kwadwo Sheldon.
Reactions to Sheldon and Paradise's conversation on X
Many people applauded Sheldon and Paradise for burying the hatchet, while others thronged the comment section to celebrate Sheldon's birthday.
Below are the reactions:
@RonnieAustine said:
"Things we love to see 💕👊🏽"
@ysarfoboafo said:
"Herh ????? Where are the Paradise warriors now 😭😭😭"
@DjSimass said:
"We use birthday resolve everything"
@Herrn_Jung said:
"Good one, that’s how it should be. ❤️🙏🏿👏🏿"
Kwadwo Sheldon receives blessings from Esther Smith
YEN.com.gh reported that Esther Smith held her second music concert at the Perez Dome in Accra on Friday, August 30, 2024.
Content creator Kwadwo Sheldon was there, along with a host of celebrities and music lovers, bowing down in front of the gospel singer to receive blessings.
Many people admired the gesture as they shared their views in the comments.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. You can reach out to her at geraldine.amoah@yen.com.gh.