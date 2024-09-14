YouTuber Big Paradise celebrated his former boss and YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon as he marked his 30th birthday on September 14, 2024

He dropped a heartfelt message to his former boss, thanking him for helping him navigate the content creation space

Many people were glad they had settled their feud, while others thronged the comment section to celebrate Sheldon

YouTuber and former employee of Kwadwo Sheldon Studios, Big Paradise, dropped a heartfelt message to his former boss and YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon, on his 30th birthday, which he celebrated on September 14, 2024.

Big Paradise celebrates Kwadwo Sheldon

The two YouTubers recently engaged in an online feud, with many social media users believing they had smoked the peace pipe after their newest interaction on X.

Taking to his X account, the former KSS employee wrote a beautiful message celebrating his former boss as he turned 30.

In the post, Big Paradise wished Sheldon a happy birthday and acknowledged his former boss's help navigating life and the YouTube space. He noted that Sheldon would forever be his boss and thanked him.

"Superstar, @kwadwosheldon happy new year. You taught me how to fish and I really appreciate that. You’re my boss today and forever! I’m not going to deny that🫡," Big Paradise wrote on X

Kwadwo Sheldon responded to Big Paradise's message on X by thanking him for the lovely message and encouraging him to continue working hard.

"Preciate my guy.. keep cooking," Kwadwo Sheldon wrote on X.

Big Paradise's message to Kwadwo Sheldon.

Reactions to Sheldon and Paradise's conversation on X

Many people applauded Sheldon and Paradise for burying the hatchet, while others thronged the comment section to celebrate Sheldon's birthday.

Below are the reactions:

@RonnieAustine said:

"Things we love to see 💕👊🏽"

@ysarfoboafo said:

"Herh ????? Where are the Paradise warriors now 😭😭😭"

@DjSimass said:

"We use birthday resolve everything"

@Herrn_Jung said:

"Good one, that’s how it should be. ❤️🙏🏿👏🏿"

