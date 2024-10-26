Makola Women Do Mbappé, Bellingham And Other Real Madrid Players' Goal Celebrations, Video
The Makola market women of the Happy Town Project have gone viral once again for participating in the viral Hala Madrid trend.
Makola women dance to Hala Madrid
The trend seeks to portray and celebrate the goal celebrations of certain footballers of the Spanish football club, Real Madrid, with French musician Bad Nova's Hala Madrid.
The video started with Official Starter, the founder of Happy Town Project, doing the goal celebration of French footballer Camavinga.
Two market women then followed with Brazilian footballer Vinicius Junior's goal celebration, and then another two women did that of French footballer Kylian Mbappe.
The exciting video continued with two women doing the goal celebration of English footballer Jide Bellingham and one of them doing that of French footballer Tchouameni.
Another two Makola traders did the goal celebrations of Uruguayan footballer Fede Valverde and Turkish footballer Arda Güler respectively.
The thrilling video ended with all the Market women and Official Starter coming together to dance to the ending of the hook of the song that repeated Hala Madrid.
Makola traders in Real Madrid jerseys.
Reactions to the Makola traders' video
In the comment section, many people shared their predictions ahead of the El Clasico clash between Spanish football club giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, which will be played on Saturday, October 26, 2024.
Below are the hilarious opinions of netizens:
mawukoawusavi said:
"A challenge without this amazing people is incomplete 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥"
_.chrisnn said:
"Oh but Barca dey win oo 👀🤣"
firelordkay1 said:
"Barca 3- Madrid 1🔥❤️"
styleupclothing.2 said:
"Barca 3- 1 Mardrid"
am.ertrude said:
"Hala Madrid 4 life ❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥"
quabena_darlington said:
"Hala Madrid 🔥🔥"
l.t.k__ said:
MADRID WILL WIN THIS GAME
Bad Nova's Hala Madrid song.
Kar Lite links up with Makola women
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kar Lite linked up with the famous Makola women in a video he shared on his TikTok page.
The video showed the TikTok sensation singing one of his funny viral songs and dancing alongside the women.
