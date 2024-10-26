The famous Makoma women, in a video, rocked customised Real Madrid jerseys at their marketplace

The women did some of the celebrations of some Real Madrid players like Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and others

Real Madrid fans thronged the comment section to praise the Makoma women's effort in imitating the players

The Makola market women of the Happy Town Project have gone viral once again for participating in the viral Hala Madrid trend.

Makola Market women do the goal celebrations of Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Júnior and other Real Madrid players. Image Credit: @officialstarter_ and Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Makola women dance to Hala Madrid

The trend seeks to portray and celebrate the goal celebrations of certain footballers of the Spanish football club, Real Madrid, with French musician Bad Nova's Hala Madrid.

The video started with Official Starter, the founder of Happy Town Project, doing the goal celebration of French footballer Camavinga.

Two market women then followed with Brazilian footballer Vinicius Junior's goal celebration, and then another two women did that of French footballer Kylian Mbappe.

The exciting video continued with two women doing the goal celebration of English footballer Jide Bellingham and one of them doing that of French footballer Tchouameni.

Another two Makola traders did the goal celebrations of Uruguayan footballer Fede Valverde and Turkish footballer Arda Güler respectively.

The thrilling video ended with all the Market women and Official Starter coming together to dance to the ending of the hook of the song that repeated Hala Madrid.

Makola traders in Real Madrid jerseys.

Reactions to the Makola traders' video

In the comment section, many people shared their predictions ahead of the El Clasico clash between Spanish football club giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, which will be played on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

Below are the hilarious opinions of netizens:

mawukoawusavi said:

"A challenge without this amazing people is incomplete 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥"

_.chrisnn said:

"Oh but Barca dey win oo 👀🤣"

firelordkay1 said:

"Barca 3- Madrid 1🔥❤️"

styleupclothing.2 said:

"Barca 3- 1 Mardrid"

am.ertrude said:

"Hala Madrid 4 life ❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥"

quabena_darlington said:

"Hala Madrid 🔥🔥"

l.t.k__ said:

MADRID WILL WIN THIS GAME

Bad Nova's Hala Madrid song.

Kar Lite links up with Makola women

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kar Lite linked up with the famous Makola women in a video he shared on his TikTok page.

The video showed the TikTok sensation singing one of his funny viral songs and dancing alongside the women.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh