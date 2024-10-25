Vinicius Junior marked the birthday of her mother, Tatiana Vinicius, with a special celebration on his yacht

The Real Madrid winger is expected to spur Los Blancos to another victory against Barcelona in Saturday's El Clasico

Meanwhile, on October 28, in Paris, Vinicius could clinch the 2024 Ballon d'Or Award to crown an eventful last 12 months

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior took a brief respite from his football duties to celebrate his mother, Tatiana, on her birthday.

The Brazilian star, tipped to possibly claim the 2024 Ballon d’Or on October 28, devoted some special moments to his beloved mum at an exclusive location.

Vinicius Jr shares a strong bond with her mother, Tatiana Vinicius, who is of Congolese descent. Photo credit: vinijr/Instagram.

Vinicius bonds with his mum on her birthday

Vinicius, who shares a close bond with Tatiana, showcased this personal celebration on Instagram, sharing heartfelt messages and photos that captured the joy of the day.

On his Insta Stories, he wrote, "Happy Birthday, Mother! Thank you so much! I love you so much! 🤍" alongside a picture of the two at a beautiful scenic backdrop, emphasising their strong connection.

Fans drool over Vinicius' mother

His fans quickly joined in the celebration, showering Tatiana with admiration and compliments on her radiant appearance.

@jnrscofield0 commented,

“Wow, his mum is very pretty tho 🤩”

@weedw88 admired the moment, saying,

"What a beautiful moment with your mum, Vinicius! ❤️ Enjoy those happy times together! 🌊😊"

A surprised @cristanoparody noted,

"Bruh, that looks more like his sister."

@Xsam_ytb aptly added,

“Ballon d'Or's mother.”

Meanwhile, @trunksismo credited Tatiana for her son’s brilliance, commenting,

“She created the goat.”

What's next for Vinicius?

On the pitch, Vinicius has already delivered thrilling performances for Real Madrid, most recently scoring a hat-trick in the second half to lead his team to a memorable Champions League comeback against Borussia Dortmund.

As he prepares for the highly anticipated El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu, expectations are high that the 24-year-old will bring the same flair and impact against FC Barcelona.

Vinicius to win 2024 Ballon d'Or?

Meanwhile, Vinicius’s performance in the last 12 months has him on the verge of historic recognition in Paris on October 28, per Eurosport.

If he wins the 2024 Ballon d'Or, he will become the first Brazilian to lift the coveted prize since Ricardo Kaka’s triumph in 2007, adding yet another milestone to his journey.

Neymar backs Vinicius to win Ballon d'Or

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported Neymar Jr.'s enthusiastic support for Vinicius Junior’s bid for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

The former Barcelona star expressed confidence that Vinicius possesses the talent to surpass rivals Jude Bellingham and Rodri in the race for the prestigious award.

