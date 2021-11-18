Choqolate GH: Rising dancehall act wows social media with latest gorgeous photo

Choqolate GH has dazzled in yet another photo which has left her followers on social media speechless

The dancehall singer released the new photo which saw her posing in what looked like a bedroom

Choqolate GH has come to be known for casing traffic online with her photos and videos

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Rising Ghanaian dancehall act, Choqolate GH, has once again dazzled her fans and followers with her latest photo which is causing massive traffic on her Instagram page.

The singer who shares a striking resemblance to late singer Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, known as Ebony Reigns, took to social media to 'bless her fans with an exciting photo.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Choqolate GH was seen standing in front of her wardrobe and appeared in the mirror affixed to it.

Photos of Choqolate GH. Source: Instagram/@choqolate_gh

Source: Instagram

Choqolate GH decided to flaunt her natural beauty as she gave fans a side view of her unique stature.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

In the photo, Choqolate GH was seen wearing an oversized red t-shirt over a faded bodycon jeans shorts.

Choqolate GH had her pretty face blocked by her phone and her hand as she took the selfie

After posting the photos, Choqolate GH captioned it:

"I see nothing wrong when we all make it !!"

Fans of the burgeoning singer flood the post to react

Many fans and followers who saw the photo took to the comment section to share their views over the singer's natural beauty.

mauds_haven wrote:

"exquisite"

officialmodelx commented:

"My crush"

muhseenprince had this to say:

"I would love to be the one"

There were many such comments that prove that fans and followers of the singer really admired her.

Latest photos of 'graduates and graduands' BECE boy who went viral pop up years later

Speaking about beauty and photos, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the young Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) boy who went viral nationwide years ago for bragging about his school's chances in the examination has resurfaced.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the young BECE boy of many years ago, was looking quite old - around university going-age or more.

One of the photos saw him seated in a reclining chair at what looked like a beach while relaxing.

Another photo which was part of the collage saw the young man standing with an elderly man on the balcony of a building.

Source: Yen