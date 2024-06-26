Pamela Watara, in a new video she shared on TikTok, looked beautiful as she jammed to a popular highlife tune

In the video, the socialite flaunted her natural look, with no makeup on and her natural hair beautifully braided

Her new video won the hearts of her fans and followers, who took to the comments section to praise her looks

Social media sensation Pamela Wara delighted her followers with a new TikTok video, showing off her natural beauty while jamming to Daddy Lumba's popular highlife hit, Ma To Odo Mu.

Ghanaian socialite Pamela Watara

The video, which went viral shortly after its upload, captured Pamela with no makeup on, rocking her braided natural hair.

In the video, Pamela entertained her audience as she danced effortlessly to the legendary music with a bright smile on her face. The socialite was also dressed in a tight, elegant outfit that brought out her beautiful figure.

Her natural appearance and demeanour excited many of her fans, who flooded the comments section with a lot of compliments and expressions of admiration.

Pamela Watara wins hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Alexander said:

always beautiful, special and very nice I love you very much and I admire a great woman, God bless you always ❤

saliamasha commented:

Oh she is my beautiful mummy i like you am happy for you

kofisiaw733 reacted:

One of my prettiest mermaid ‍♀️I really admire

promzy wrote:

looking very splendid ❤️anyway I lost the contact

gatson Quobbison said:

oh I really like this girl God help me locate her one day

Marcus L Boston author said:

I don’t know the words, but I want to buy this song now. Thanks Pamela.

Permor said:

Pretty Prettier Prettiest, Beautiful Pamela

