Famous Ghanaian investor Kojo Forex has proven that he owned the Tesla Cybertruck he flaunted on social media.

Kojo Forex posts the car documents

After showing pictures and videos of his cybertruck, one of his followers was in disbelief that he owned such a car with a starting price of $60,990, which is close to a million Ghana cedis, GH¢ 991,697.40.

The X user with the hand, @_sevenn6, asked the famous investor to show proof of the car's documents, or he would assume that he was just showing off.

Kojo Forex then showed off the Tesla Cybertruck's vehicle license, which was issued to him by the United Arab Emirates and bore his real name, Bright Kojo Onipayede.

Explaining why he decided to respond to the social media user and show off the documents to the car, he wrote,

"I posted because I have to raise the self value of himself and his peers alike to believe in themselves. Not everyone lives a fake life on social media and not everything is “settings” as they call it."

Meanwhile, Kojo Forex joins the famous Ghanaian business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite, who owns the luxurious Tesla Cybertruck.

Documents of Kojo's Tesla Cybertruck.

Reactions to the Tesla Cybertruck's documents

Many of Kojo Forex's fans were left in awe that he did respond to a social media user who wanted proof that the Tesla Cybertruck was his.

Others, who are die-hard fans of the famous investor, noted that he had been working hard for a long time and was enjoying the fruits of his labour by spending on lavish items.

The opinions of his fans are below:

@NavalStakes said:

"Ahhh Kojo too post um?? 😂😂😂with all the plenty books u dey read wr u reach u still allow urself to b move by all ds people on social media dat cant even feed 🤣🤣🤣ahh"

@thapelogoat_ said:

"The best way to silence the none believers 🙌😄🔥🔥🔥Moral of the story, never underestimate KojoForex!!"

@withAlvin__ said:

"I like how that sounded tho. “Believe in yourself black child” 😂"

@_philiptetteh_ said:

"Please don’t post anything for verification again, if they won’t believe you let them keep dreaming"

@Iam_Monney said:

"So many ppl thought Kojo made money from Forex within some few months but man has been stacking 10yrs ago and now enjoying his sweat.. Meanwhile boys want to get 1million a day from forex and keep on bl0wing their account.. smh. The secret is risk management."

Kojo Forex flaunts his Tesla Cybertruck.

Kwaku Manu drives a Tesla Cybertruck

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu enjoyed explosive moments in the US as he explored different cities and updated his fans.

An exciting video of him riding in the all-new Tesla Cybertruck for the first time had got many talking on social media. Fans shared their admiration for Kwaku Manu in the comments.

