Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ relationship with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, has once again raised questions

A video made the rounds showing the moment Ned walked in on Regina going live on TikTok, as well as the questions he asked her

The exchange between the celebrity couple led to some netizens claiming Regina was scared of her husband, among other things

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ marriage to billionaire politician Ned Nwoko got fans asking questions after the older man was seen questioning his young wife.

Just recently, Regina was live on TikTok and talking to numerous fans on the internet when Ned walked in.

The older politician asked his younger wife who she was talking to on the phone. He asked if she was hiding something from him, and she replied by swearing that she was not.

Fans react as Ned Nwoko queries Regina Daniels about who she was talking to on the phone. Photo source: @regina.daniels

Regina said:

“No! Walahi! We’re just live!”

Speaking further, Ned insisted on knowing who the actress was talking to over the phone, and the mother of two tried her best to explain what it means to be live on TikTok.

Ned said:

“Is there something you’re hiding from me or what? Who were you talking with? Are you hosting it? …on live video with who?”

See the video below:

Reactions to Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko’s exchange

The video triggered massive reactions from her followers on social media.

Eseosa_omokaro said:

“Who are r u chatting with it's a normal question from husband so what's bad there..... Mteeeeeeeeew.”

radaince222 said:

“That was a harmless question from a caring husband.”

Praiz_sam said:

“It's called Respect not fear! Stop it already y'all!”

potential_obj said:

“He’s her husband and he has every right to ask.”

alex__teflondon said::

“I don't see anything wrong here.... He is not from our generation, he doesn't understand like we do.”

intimatesbykoko said:

“Omor! I no envy anybody o! What is this?”

Kiwi_vibe said:

“Any elder man that marries they are 20- 30 years older they want control just like the way they control their kids. Very insecure.”

joe781001 said:

“Intimidation and control written allover his face. This video is upsetting.”

sandra_posh44 said:

“See d man face 😂😂 fear fear.”

Ned Nwoko warns Regina Daniels

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ned Nwoko had warned the actress about wanting things ‘harder’ in the bedroom.

Regina had posted a screenshot of her WhatsApp chat with her man, and fans were focused on another part where the politician shared his bedroom observation.

In the chat screenshot, Ned sent Regina a caption about how couples do not need to do too much in the bedroom because it was not an Olympic game.

