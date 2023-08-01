Veteran actor Abusuapanin Judas in a video, looked fresh, strong and healthy as he rocked a fashionable outfit

The actor, who has been living in the US for years, wore a white shirt with the top buttons opened, showing a gold chain underneath, combining it with a cap

From the looks of the video and how energetic Judas looked, it seems his time outside Ghana has been fruitful, and life is treating him well

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Veteran actor Abusuapanin Judas appeared in a TikTok video looking strong and healthy, showing off a fashionable outfit and got social media users talking. The actor has been living in the US for many years and seems to be doing well.

Veteran Ghanaian Actor Abusuapanin Judas Photo Source: abusuapanin.judas

Source: TikTok

In the video, Abusuapanin Judas wore a white shirt with the top buttons undone, revealing a gold chain around his neck. He also had a cool cap on, completing his trendy look.

He looked full of life and happiness in the video, making it clear that his time outside Ghana had been good to him. People were happy to see him looking so energetic and well.

Abusuapanin Judas, in his heydays, was one of the most famous actors in Ghana and starred in many iconic comic movies alongside the late Bob Santo. He decided to explore life in the United States, and it seemed to have been a positive experience for him. His fans are excited to see his transformation and how much he's thriving.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Abusuapanin Judas warms hearts

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the video.

CARRICKz said

LEGENDARY ❤️we love you. You are looking good

B Raj Offixial reacted

legend of our time. We miss you

step-up duke commented:

Godfather I hail you oo

Abusuapanin Judas chilling with pretty woman

In another story, Abusuapanin Judas was seen in an old video hanging out with a beautiful lady in the US.

The actor and the pretty lady were all smiles as they exchanged glances at each other in a fashion that warmed the hearts of social media users.

Abusuapanin Judas, who is one of the most renowned Kumawood actors, is currently living well in the US and many Ghanaians are pleased.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh