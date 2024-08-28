It has been four years since Kwame Owusu Fordjour, popularly known as Dr. UN, went viral with his ingenious award scheme

Rapper Sarkodie, media personality Berla Mundi and several other Ghanaian celebrities were recipients of the fake UN award

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to share their reactions, while others spoke about the celebs who received the award

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to celebrate the fourth anniversary of Kwame Owusu Fordjour, popularly known as Dr. UN's ingenious award scheme.

Ghanaians commemorate 4 years since Dr UN launched the fake award scheme. Image Credit: @berlamundi and @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

Dr UN awards marks 4th anniversary

August 28, 2024, marked four years since Dr UN went viral on social media with his ingenuine award scheme set to award famous Ghanaian celebrities.

The Turn Me On hitmaker purported the award scheme to have been organised by the well-known intergovernmental organisation, The United Nations.

Many Ghanaian celebrities have spoken about the fake awards scheme in the past. Media personality Berla Mundi shared pictures on her social media page and discussed the experience.

Also, rapper D-Black said in an interview that he felt stupid for accepting the award with open arms. He expressed regret and felt embarrassed to have fallen for the deceptive award scheme.

Sarkodie, Berla Mundi and others stars with the Dr UN award.

Reactions to the Dr UN award

Some Ghanaians could not believe it had been four years since Dr UN went viral with his fake awards scheme.

Others also referred to him as a legend who needed to be protected at all costs, considering how smart he was to present renowned Ghanaian celebrities with a fake award and a citation.

Below are the opinions of people regarding the pictures shared by KSS News Global on Instagram:

royal_cassin0 said:

"Herr Sark can troll…ɔse “akwaa ne suit yi”😆🤣"

esttyfortunes said:

"😂😂😂he’s still my 🐐 lol Dr UN to the 🌎 😂😂😂😂😂"

god_will97 said:

"Na mefris3 mey3 hard guy until s3 Dr UN de empty b3 maa me award, anyway that was a bad situation 3da mehyia no no gyesɛ metaa ne kɔn akyi"😂😂😂"

showboytheblogger said:

"I can’t stop laughing bro😂😂😂😂😂"

tsetsewaa said:

"It’s been 4 years already?!!😂😂😂"

isaaceugram said:

"Dr.Un is a national treasure. Protect him at all cost🤣"

_obour_ said:

"D black was too humble for the award😂😂"

bennington_ii said:

"Sake of this thing Sark no go VGMA chale😂 King Sark 👑🔥🙌🏼🤣"

the_campus_tailor said:

"Award mu feeding bottle😂😂😂 it's dope anyway"

Dr UN speaks on Chef Smith's fake GWR certificate

YEN.com.gh reported that Dr UN reacted to the ingenuine Guinness World Record (GWR) certificate by Ghana's Chef Smith.

Dr UN denied the allegations on social media of him being responsible for Chef Smith's fake certificate.

This comes after the Ghanaian chef claimed in a press conference to have been certified by the GWR as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon.

Source: YEN.com.gh