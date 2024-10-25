Shatta Wale, in a video, mocked some Ghanaians for criticising Nigerian creators Peller and Jarvis over their recent remarks about the country

He claimed that Peller had bought an expensive Lexus car at a young age while his Ghanaian critics had not accomplished anything in their life

Shatta Wale's remarks drew negative reactions from Ghanaians, who criticised him on social media for his defence of the content creators

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has fired Ghanaians who have criticised Nigerian content creators Peller and Jarvis for their recent remarks about Ghana.

Jarvis visited Ghana for an event and a rumoured meeting with prominent brands. Upon her arrival, the TikToker made some outlandish claims that she had not seen luxury cars, particularly Mercedeces-Benz, since arriving in the country.

Her rumoured boyfriend and fellow content creator Peller also claimed that Jarvis had complained about network and internet connections during her stay in Ghana.

The streamer added that Shatta Wale would personally come to the Kotoka International Airport with his phone to take a selfie with him and scream if he came to Ghana.

Shatta Wale defended Peller and Jarvis even though their unsavoury remarks angered many Ghanaians, who criticised them. The SM Boss even invited Jarvis to ride in his newly purchased Lamborghini Urus.

Shatta Wale sides with Peller and Jarvis

Shatta Wale recently held a live TikTok session with his fans, mocking Ghanaians for being upset with Peller and Jarvis' conduct and remarks.

The dancehall musician said that the two content creators were getting unnecessary hate from Ghanaians who had not accomplished anything in life.

The Killa Ji Mi hitmaker claimed that Peller had amassed wealth and bought himself an expensive Lexus, while his Ghanaian peers, who could not even afford a Toyota Corolla, were angry with him.

Shatta Wale said that the social media critics of the two Nigerian content creators are just frustrated in life after accomplishing nothing despite going to school.

The Shatta Movement leader also called out Ghanaians, who claimed that Peller could not speak correct English, stating that education does not put money in people's pockets.

Shatta Wale added that Ghanaians, who are seriously angered by Peller and Jarvis' remarks about the country, need to visit a medical facility for a psychological evaluation.

Ghanaians criticise Shatta Wale for his remarks

Shatta Wale's remarks drew negative reactions from some Ghanaians, who criticised him on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

@elikpli_m1998 commented:

"You dey talk like you make for 20… the way I dey respect you secof you work hard then make am wey you come dey here dey throw shade on young people climbing up for not having Lexus."

@BeyondOtd33021 commented:

"Jon artist .. chale u der u for dey Togo … Y kraa God bring u come Ghana here .. u want the guy make he hype u .. local champion."

@AlJamiu48775 commented:

"Common peller you want me he hype you eii local champion 😂😂."

@DanielAppi13398 commented:

"These kids' money, if they were living in Ghana, they would not have been able to pay for a motorbike or be remembered by a single person. Massa stop this and work on your music."

@Lil_Roiz commented:

"So once someone has money, p3, you should allow their disrespectful act? Besides, it won't be bad if he had a kid that was grown like this."

Shatta Wale subtly jabs Stonebwoy and Sarkodie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale took subtle jabs at his rivals, Stonebwoy and Sarkodie.

The SM Boss downplayed his colleagues' international exploits, particularly those of his Ghanaian colleagues.

He said that despite all the talk, they had not filled out the O2 Arena in the UK like the Nigerian musicians had.

