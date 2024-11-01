A Ghanaian man shared a video of his first encounter with the late leader of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor

In the video, Akua Donkor was driving around town in her truck when the man spotted her, and her vibrant energy warmed many hearts

Many people were in awe that the video was taken about a week before her untimely demise on Monday, October 28, 2024

A Ghanaian man shared an exciting video of his encounter with the late leader of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor, after her demise.

Man meets Akua Donkor

A Ghanaian man shared an old video of when he met Akua Donkor in traffic. The man shared the video to remember and celebrate the life of the late politician.

In the video, the man with the X handle, @iam_presider, was driving around town when he saw a white truck with the Ghana Freedom Party posters plastered around it.

He drove past the car and realised it was the Ghanaian politician. He recorded the memorable moment on his smartphone.

He shouted Akua Donkor's name as he drove past her, and she responded with cheers.

In the post's caption, the man noted that the video was recorded about a week ago, and that was his first encounter with the Ghana Freedom Party leader.

"This was just a week ago! My first encounter with Akua Donkor! Very lively person 🥹!! RIP Maam 💔"

Akua Donkor in traffic.

Reactions to Akua Donkor's video

Many people were in awe that the video was taken some days before Akua Donkor's demise. The video also warmed their hearts as they talked about her vibrant personality.

The sad reactions of Ghanaians are below:

@SulemanSalahal1 said:

"Nobody knows tomorrow ampa. How can someone be so well and lively just a week ago and she's gone."

@AkramAk7am said:

"White people: RIP. Africans: ohh I met him/her just a couple of days ago. Not knowing that was a goodbye."

@jojokotey said:

"Low key this woman was a hard gyal. Tough person."

@footballfacts28 said:

"Chale slow."

Nana K 🥷

@I_am_kay1 said:

"Nipa ns3 hwii hmm💔."

Akua Donkor's interview with Delay trends

YEN.com.gh reported that Akua Donkor's passing, resulted in media personality Delay trending on social media.

A video of Delay questioning the mental state of the late politician angered many Ghanaians, including the leader of the Ghana Freedom Party's family members.

Many people took to the comment section to express their opinions regarding the heated interview.

