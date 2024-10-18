Hilda Baci, in a video, wore a beautiful Kente outfit and spoke fluent Twi as she prepared Fufu and light soup

The former Guinness World Record (GWR) holder showed the step-by-step process of the food's preparation

Many Ghanaians thronged to the comments section to critique Hilda Baci's Fufu and light soup cooking skills

Nigerian chef and former GWR holder Hilda Baci went viral after a video of her preparing Fufu with light soup surfaced on social media.

Former GWR holder Hilda Baci wears a Kente outfit and speaks fluent Twi as she prepares fufu and light soup. Photo source: @hildabaci @beautyquuen_5l

Hilda Baci speaks Twi and prepares Fufu

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Hilda Baci, who beamed with a smile, looked elegant in her beautiful Kente outfit and some traditional beads while standing in her plush kitchen.

The Nigerian chef also displayed her command of Ghanaian local languages by speaking fluent Twi as she greeted her audience and shared her plan to prepare Fufu and light soup.

Hilda Baci, who once held the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, demonstrated the entire preparation process step-by-step.

The chef began the cooking tutorial by gathering her ingredients, including tomatoes, pepper, sweet gold egg yolks, onions and raw chicken, to make her light soup.

Hilda carefully sliced her onions and ginger before blending them to get a softer texture for her sauce. She then poured the raw chicken into her saucepan on her stove and added the spices, tomatoes, and pepper.

The former GWR holder later peeled and sliced the cassava and plantain into small cubes and began cooking.

She went on to create a sauce with two sachets of tomato paste and water, which she poured into the chicken in the saucepan, adding a bay leaf and ground pepper.

Hilda Baci later prepared her Fufu in a small earthenware bowl with a wooden grinder instead of the traditional pestle, pouring the soup and chicken over it after it was ready.

After completing the cooking process, Hilda showcased her dance moves and displayed the food on a kitchen cabinet.

Watch the video below:

Hilda Baci's cooking stirs reactions

Ghanaians thronged to the video's comment section to critique her cooking skills, leaving many mixed reviews. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of their remarks below:

missengmann commented:

"We don’t add boiled egg in our light soup😏."

Akuah commented:

"Very nice. Appreciate her small."

Nana _AG commented:

"But who told her that adding different types of pepper 🫑 is the secret to our delicious and sumptuous soup, dey play 😁."

ana_dery commented:

"Madam, you did well wai, cus it is not easy for a Nigerian to prepare Ghana fufu."

Lady bel commented:

"Eyyy na who taught you how to prepare this soup? Abeg go and learn it well 😂😂😂."

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

