Osebo The Zaraman has advised Ghanaian men not to waste their time and resources on women who are ungrateful and do not reciprocate efforts

He mentioned that men should avoid women who do not respond to their texts and calls and channel their energy elsewhere

Osebo noted that when a woman does not give a man her attention, she is likely channelling to someone else and is not worth pursuing

Popular Ghanaian businessman and fashion enthusiast Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo The Zaraman, has advised men to stop wasting their time and resources on ungrateful women who do not reciprocate their efforts.

Osebo stated that men should avoid women who ignore their calls and messages and instead focus their energy elsewhere. According to him, when a woman does not give a man attention, she is likely giving it to someone else, making her not worth pursuing.

He shared a story of a close friend who faced problems stemming from a woman he was interested in. Speaking with strong emotions, Osebo used the man's experience as a lesson for all men, urging them to recognise the signs early and walk away.

Osebo, who is the father of media personality Nana Aba Anamoah’s son, has had his share of relationship struggles. His connection with Nana Aba and their son remains delicate, and he recently admitted that he has accepted his limited role in the boy’s life.

In a yet-to-be-aired interview with Adom TV’s Afia Amankwaa Tamakloe on M’ahyasee, Osebo disclosed that he has five children. He explained that two are with his current partner, two with a Nigerian woman, and the last one is his youngest child.

He has also had issues with his ex-wife who had issues with his sense of fashion. Osebo's advice to men has been seen by many to be coming from a place of experience.

Osebo stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Kingsley said:

"Most girls see a guy who loves her as a fool in their eyes but men always value a girl who loves him even if he cheats on her."

Efo Baltasar Ebang Egonga commented:

"Me if I propose to u and u don't give me reply that very moment, I won't mind u."

GOD SON said:

"Big bro please this is my only story I think the last month ago oh. I was even shocked hmmm."

Patience Ntumy commented:

"What if you call your guy and he's not picking your calls."

User wrote:

"The saddest side of the story is that,the other guy ur woman is him all his attention n energy also have serious girl somewhere."

