Respected Ghanaian media personality Akosua Ago Aboagye has joined Accra-based Sompa FM das after leaving Peace FM.

Ago Aboagye, a regular presenter of Peace FM's news, announced her resignation from Despite Media through a social media post on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

In a heartfelt message posted on her Instagram page, she expressed gratitude to her employers for the support she received during her over two decades with the organisation.

The announcement triggered a barrage of reactions from her followers on social media, many of whom said they were going to miss her.

Ago Aboagye appointed as Sompa FM manager

Exactly one week after her resignation, Ago Aboagye has been appointed as the radio manager of Sompa FM in Accra.

Sharing the news with a flier announcing her new job, the ace broadcaster quoted Bible verses to talk about her grass to grace story.

"He lifts the poor from the dust and the needy from the garbage dump. He sets them among princes, placing them in seats of honor. For all the earth is the Lord’s, and he has set the world in order.”

‭‭"1 Samuel‬ ‭2‬:‭8‬ ‭NLT‬‬

“Jesus said to them, “Have you never read in the Scriptures: ‘The stone which the builders rejected Has become the chief cornerstone. This was the Lord’s doing, And it is marvelous in our eyes’?”

‭‭"Matthew‬ ‭21‬:‭42‬ ‭NKJV‬‬

"The rejected and confused step-child has become a Radio Manager🙏 Indeed Jesus makes all things beautiful in its time🙏🙏🙏."

Ago Aboagye celebrates birthday

The announcement of her new appointment on March 4, 2025, coincided with her birthday. She had a few words to share on that while touting her new credentials.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME, ENO AGO,

"SOMPA 106.5 FM 🙏

"ACCRA BRANCH 🙏

"RADIO MANAGER 🙏."

Ago Aboagye's broadcasting journey and other works

Ago Aboagye, a prominent voice on Peace FM and Okay FM, began her broadcasting career at Otec FM in Kumasi, where she notably worked as a football commentator before joining Peace FM.

Throughout her tenure at Despite Media, she established herself as one of Ghana's most trusted broadcast journalists, known for her eloquence and dedication. Apart from her role as a newscaster on Peace FM, she was also a regular co-presenter on sister station Neat FM's morning show with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese.

Beyond her broadcasting work, Aboagye has been recognized for her advocacy in women's empowerment, particularly through her "Woman2Woman" tour initiative, which aimed to help women develop their potential and promote responsible womanhood.

Akosua Ago Aboagye joins Sompa FM after leaving Peace FM. Photo source: @agoaboagye

Source: Instagram

Congrats pour in for Akosua Ago Aboagye

The announcement of Ago Aboagye's new job and her birthday have both excited her followers. Many took to the comment section to share birthday wishes and congratulatory messages for her.

misskonamah said;

"Happy birthday 🎂🎉🎈 abrabɔpa and congratulations 🎉 too on your new adventure. God grace, guides, and favour you."

iam_joseph_adjei said:

"Happy birthday Ataa maame I wish you long life and good health in Jesus name Amen enjoy your day with a big smile."

samuelnanakojobiney said:

"Congratulations to you 👏 and happy birthday to you, Mummy. Enjoy your day, and stay blessed always🙏."

iam_mimibel said:

"Happy birthday, mommy 🎉🎂🍾🎊❤️more greater things are coming….congratulations 🥂."

sumaiyashaibu98_sarki said:

"Happy blessed birthday long life more bless enjoy your day so beautiful 🎂."

mzzlopez88 said:

"Awwwww, how beautiful is it, Congratulations and a glorious birthday to you, God bless you."

akua.boatemah.56 said:

"Happy birthday 🎊 my sUPa woman and auntie congratulations 🎉 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 G O D is in the story🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."

Source: YEN.com.gh