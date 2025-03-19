Shatta Wale has released a new song titled Amakor and shared a short video on Instagram jamming to the song, exciting his fans

The dancehall musician drifted away from his rugged dancehall style and went for an afrobeats sound that gave the new release a unique vibe

In the comments section of the Instagram post, many Shatta Movement fans shared their opinion on the catchy tune and the reception was widely positive

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has released a new song titled Amakor, taking a different approach from his usual dancehall style. The track leans towards Afrobeats, giving fans a fresh and unique sound.

The musician shared a video on Instagram, where he was seen jamming to the song. His energetic performance in the clip excited his followers, who flooded the comments section with positive reactions.

Many Ghanaians praised the song’s catchy rhythm and new vibe, with some calling it one of his best releases recently. Over the past few months, the musician has released a couple of songs that have done well on the airwaves.

Shatta Wale’s songs have also gained attention beyond Ghana. His 2014 hit Everybody Like My Tin recently resurfaced on social media after a video showed Nottingham Forest players enjoying it while driving in England. The clip showed players like Anthony Elanga and Ola Aina, who were seen singing along and even asking for the song to be played again.

The video sparked excitement among fans, with many celebrating the international recognition of Shatta Wale’s music.

Everybody Like My Tin is one of the key songs that defined Shatta Wale’s transition from Bandana to his current brand.

Shatta Wale's new song excites fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

myhustle09 said:

"Please change all those around your team, they are not hungry for the success of this brand , they are too comfortable.. no progress since January, no outline plan all they do is content. They allow all the work for you alone."

daniel_atsu_360 commented:

"The lyrics are too shallow. Shatta Wale should up his pen game if he really wants his songs to be in the system for long. My humble opinion🙌.. all the same, more vhim.🔥"

judenzekwe6 reacted:

"SM with de as always, I'm a Nigerian,but I love Shatta Movement."

montezshatta commented:

"My GOD on earth always making me happy with music DTB 🩸🩸 till casket."

yawstann said:

"Man for sit up musically for great music's ...you've pass all this kinda wack songs."

gifttrust8 saidL

"Nigerians they help una Music, I dey listen to You well well but keep improving Champion."

King Paluta performs on UK radio

King Paluta also made Ghana proud recently when he was featured on Captial Xtra, one of the biggest radio stations in the UK.

YEN.com.gh reported that the talented artiste delivered a live rendition of the song and impressed Ghanaians and the hots with his vocals.

King Paluta has had a great year and many people believe he should be named Artiste Of The Year.

