Rapper Kwaw Kese was recently in Agona Swdru to observe his late 82-year-old mother's one-week celebration

The rapper attended the event with his beautiful wife and several music industry icons including highlife star Bisa Kdei

Scenes from the event in Kwaw Kese's have surfaced on social media prompting many fans to mourn with the superstar

Ghanaian rap icon, Kwaw Kese who recently announced the death of his late mother was spotted in his hometown, Agona Swedru.

Kwaw Kese gets support from BisaKdei and others in Agona Swedru. Photo source: Facebook/Kwakese

Source: Facebook

On March 7, he shared a photo of himself and his late mum online with the caption.

"The pain of loosing you mama . The pain of never seeing you again. But I still believe you live amongst us in spirit. RIP 😭."

The post garnered hundreds of comments from fans who tried to cheer the rapper up with their words.

As tradition demands, a one-week funeral observation was held in her honour in Agona Swedru, Central Region, where family, friends, and industry colleagues gathered to support him.

Among those who stood by him during this sorrowful moment were highlife sensation Bisa Kdei, renowned DJ DJ Ashmen, and media personality Dr Pounds.

Their presence at the event was deeply appreciated by Kwaw Kese, who later took to Twitter to express his gratitude.

He shared a video with them, thanking them for their unwavering support in his time of grief.

"Losing a loved one is never easy, but having the support of close friends and colleagues makes the journey a little more bearable. Rest in peace, Mama Kwaw Kese!"

Kwaw Kese and wife in Agona Swedru

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kwaw Kese was spotted with his beautiful wife, Nana Pokuaa who was dressed in funeral clothes mourning her late mother-in-law.

Kwaw Kese's wife took packs of groceries and food items to support her husband-in-law's funeral.

She sat close to her husband during the event as they both mourned the late matriarch.

Scenes from Kwaw Kese's mum's funeral stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the scenes from Agona Swedru as Kwaw Kese mourned his late mum.

Ebenado Gh noted:

"The pain of losing a mother never erases 😞 it will always hit u forever till u are also gone! This no be age matter, if u know u know !! RIP to all gone souls 🙏."

Batsa Janet Maku remarked:

"Kwaw Kese!! My mann! I too love him!! Wcncheke me shoe lace is my favourite track!"

Veronica Asantewaa wrote:

It seems like Bisa K Dei has changed in some ways bi saa no.

Ronic Enyaah said:

My condolence to you and your family legend

Source: YEN.com.gh