John Dumelo, in a social media post, clapped back at a presidential staffer who alleged that he was still in possession of a Toyota Landcruiser V8

The actor-turned-politician shared that he had not been arrested for his alleged crimes despite the NPP's eight-year tenure in the Jubilee House

John Dumelo's response to the presidential staffer's allegations against him triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media

Ghanaian actor-turned-politician John Dumelo has hit back at a presidential staffer in the Jubilee House over his alleged past involvement in a missing vehicle.

The NDC parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency was embroiled in a political scandal after it was alleged that he illegally possessed a 'missing' Toyota Landcruiser V8 when former president John Mahama left the presidency in 2017.

National Security operatives later impounded the vehicle after the NPP assumed power in 2017 and launched an investigation during the transition period.

John Dumelo claps back at presidential staffer

John Dumelo took to his X (formerly Twitter) page to lament the unpaid arrears owed to the numerous individuals who were employed under the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) won the 2016 elections and took over from the NDC.

The 2024 parliamentary candidate's post garnered a response from a Presidential staffer, Samuel Bryan Buabeng, who alleged that the politician had not returned the Toyota Landcruiser V8 he allegedly held illegally after the 2016 elections.

In response to the allegations from the Presidential staffer, John Dumelo said that he had not been arrested and prosecuted by the security agencies for the alleged theft during the NPP's eight-year tenure.

The politician questioned if the staffer was 'useless' for making the allegations against him in response to his post.

He wrote:

"You still haven’t arrested me. It’s been 8 years….are u that useless?"

Check out John Dumelo's social media post below:

John Dumelo's social media post stirs reactions

The response from John Dumelo to the Presidential staffer triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

@natioonn commented:

"John this is not the time to be doing this. Some people will just say something to annoy you. Try and ignore sometimes cos you’ve spent a lot already, and we can’t afford to lose again this time around."

@Ghana_Ronaldo said:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣I like this reply."

@ds_worth commented:

"We took the V8 from you so why should we arrest you? 😅."

@DrFlerk10 said:

"Boot for boot. I love the energy 😂😂💔."

@adde_asiwaju commented:

"All these are footsoldiers who send text to Peace FM and now are presidential staffers getting paid huge sums. Don’t waste your energy on him."

John Dumelo's wife supports him at campaign

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo's wife, Gifty Mawunya Dumelo, rallied behind him as he launched his campaign for the Ayawaso West Wuogon.

The politician's wife shared memorable pictures from his official campaign launch on her verified Instagram page and encouraged constituents to vote for him and John Mahama.

