Ypee, in a video, boarded a flight from Ghana to Dubai with his little sister for a bit of family vacation

The rapper and his sister visited many tourist sites, including the Dubai Mall and Sky Views Observatory

Ypee expressed excitement about the vacation and urged his fans to patronise his sister's business

Ghanaian rapper Andy Agyemang, popularly known as Ypee, went viral after a video of him spending time with his little sister abroad surfaced on social media.

Ypee flies to Dubai with his little sister and spends big money on shopping and fun activities. Photo source: @zionfelixdotcom and @officialypeegh

Source: Instagram

Ypee flies to Dubai with his sister

A video shared by blogger Zionfelix on his official Instagram page showed Ypee and his little sister, Lady Briana, on their journey from Ghana to Dubai.

At the beginning of the video, the rapper was spotted with his young sister at the Kotoka International Airport as they prepared to board a flight to Dubai for their vacation.

The rapper explained that his little sister had convinced him to embark on the trip for relaxation purposes after having been stressed from his work activities.

Rapper Ypee and his sister arrived in Dubai and boarded a private ride to book a two-bedroom apartment with a beautiful interior for their accommodation.

The siblings later left their apartment and headed to the Dubai Mall, where Briana shopped for expensive and quality designer bags.

The rapper and his little sister later visited the Sky Views Observatory in Dubai and rode the infamous glass slide as part of the vacation experience.

The siblings later went quad biking in the desert, with Briana riding a camel and taking videos and photos of the experience.

Ypee and his young sister went to the Dubai Marina, where they cruised in a boat on the waters surrounding the city. They later went clubbing at a lounge before returning to Ghana.

The rapper raved about his experience in Dubai and urged his followers to patronise his little sister's wig-making business in Adum, Kumasi.

Watch the video below:

Ypee's video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users.

otismadaline said:

"He got me smiling 😂😂😂😂😍."

darkmotion_shotsgraphy commented:

"Some black skin can never be helped for someone just for a day oooo no. He is celebrating his sister while she is alive. Well done, brother 👏👏👏👏👏."

abenaboampongmaa said:

"I want tag my brother but he no dey IG😒."

gentle_rasta_gh commented:

"I wanna take my sister to Maldives 🇲🇻 but she doesn’t have an IG, where can she post it?😂."

adele9gh said:

"Next time come and pick me."

Ypee laments lack of GHAMRO royalties

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ypee shared that he had made a lot of money from his music career.

The rapper complained about not receiving any money from the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) as royalties for his works since he entered the Ghanaian music industry in 2018.

Ypee joked that he did not expect to receive significant GHAMRO royalty payments if an artiste like Esther Smith earned only GH₵500.00 from the organisation despite being a veteran with many songs to her credit.

Source: YEN.com.gh