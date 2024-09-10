Ypee, in an interview, spoke about the financial benefits he has gained from his music catalogue

The rapper shared that he was yet to receive any money from GHAMRO as royalties for his works as a musician

Ypee's comments about the lack of royalties from GHAMRO triggered many reactions from fans on social media.

Ghanaian rapper Ypee Baakop3 has opened up about the financial benefits he has gained since he started his career as an artiste in the Ghanaian music industry.

Ypee laments the lack of royalties from GHAMRO. Photo source: @officialypeegh

Source: Instagram

Ypee laments lack of royalties from GHAMRO

In a recent interview, Ypee Baakop3 shared that he had made substantial money from his music catalogues.

The rapper also stated that he has never received any money from the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) as royalties for his works since he entered the Ghanaian music industry in 2018.

He said:

"I have never received any royalties from GHAMRO."

Ypee joked that he did not expect to receive considerable monies from GHAMRO as royalties if an artiste like Esther Smith earned only GH₵500.00 from the organisation despite being a veteran with many songs to her credit.

He said:

"If Esther Smith is earning GH₵500.00 from GHAMRO, how much do you expect me to get? Esther Smith released a lot of songs from way back and she earned only that amount."

The Didi Me Botom hitmaker added that he had never received a call from the organisation concerning royalty payments.

Ypee Baakop3 has become the latest Ghanaian artiste to complain about GHAMRO's lack of royalties.

In recent months, Bisa Kdei, Keche, and Fancy Gadam have also expressed their disappointment with the low royalties they have received from the music organisation.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ypee's comments

Ypee's comments about the lack of royalties from GHAMRO triggered many hilarious reactions from fans. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

Mey3 Bodam ni commented:

"He is owing GHAMRO 😂😂😂."

Nana Amoako Ogyampa commented:

"Ypee knows his level indeed and it’s good 👍 bro."

T I commented:

"I just like this dude 🤣very honest."

KWAKU GALAXY commented:

"Ypee will owe them mpo 😁."

King Sagacity commented:

"Ypee will get 15 pesewas 😂😂😂😂."

Ypee explains his transition to singing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ypee explained why he joined some colleagues in switching from rapping to singing.

He said that being a rapper in Ghana was no longer as lucrative as it used to be and that rapper Sarkodie has enjoyed much of the money from the genre.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh