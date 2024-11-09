Curvy model Moesha Boduong's new picture surfaced on social media amid her battle with a stroke

In the picture, she wore a short and short; her hair was braided and styled with ribbons as she posed with her teddy bear

Many people wished her a speedy recovery, while others talked about her beauty despite her being unwell

Curvy Ghanaian socialite Moesha Boduong's new picture has emerged on social media as she battles with a stroke.

Moesha Boduong's new photo drops as she battles stroke. Image Credit: @moeshaboduong

Source: Instagram

Moesha Boduong's new photo

A new photo of Moesha has surfaced on social media amid recovery from stroke. In the viral photo, the socialite looked calm.

The unwell socialite rocked a t-shirt and a pair of shorts. She styled her look by wearing a beautiful pearl-like necklace and a metallic bracelet.

Her hair was neatly done into conrows, each half tied into a bun and styled with pink ribbons.

The curvy model, who is down with a stroke, held a brown teddy bear as she posed in the viral picture.

Below is Moesha Boduong's new photo.

Reactions to Moesha's photo

Many people in the comment section wished Moesha a speedy recovery, while others talked about how beautiful she looked despite being critically ill.

The heartwarming reactions of Ghanainas are below:

iam.maamebema said:

"Even at her lowest point, she looks beautiful. You are healed Mo❤️🙌"

mrs_mega87 said:

"She looks beautiful regardless"

mzcla_ra said:

"A lot is going through her mind hmm it is well we thank God for how far she has brought her 🙏 May God continue to keep her. We love you Moe 🫂 ❤️"

vicentia_love said:

"Your captions always cracks me up 100 ribbons s3sen 😂😂"

elokay_health.beautyclinic said:

"Moe is really beautiful and a baby girl paaaa. Even in her lowest she still a baby girl awwwwww. God heal her ❤️."

Moesha shares update on health

YEN.com.gh reported that curvy model and socialite Moesha Boduong broke her silence regarding her battle with a stroke and her long hiatus from social media.

In an interview with Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa, Moesha explained she was paralysed and unable to walk, and could also barely talk.

She also spoke about the funds raised from the GoFundMe her brother, Ebito Boduong, created to help cater for her medical expenses.

Source: YEN.com.gh