Oheneba Jude visited Dr Louisa's dental clinic to undergo a procedure to fix his teeth after a recent plea

The TikToker shared that he had undergone the first part of the dental makeover at the clinic

Oheneba Jude later hung out with Dr Louisa as they headed to Chez Amis restaurant for Acheke

Famous Ghanaian TikToker Oheneba Jude visited Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, for his dental makeover after his recent plea.

TikToker Oheneba Jude visits Dr Louisa and completes the first part of his dental makeover. Photo source: @ohenebajude22 and @drlouisa_s

The content creator, renowned for his ability to consume a lot of food, recently shared a video in which he pleaded with Dr Louisa to book him an appointment to fix his teeth at her Charisma Dental Clinic in Accra.

Oheneba Jude said he wanted Stonebwoy's wife to replace his missing teeth and place braces on them. The content creator noted that he received criticism about his teeth during an interview with a media personality.

The TikToker also begged Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa to accept his plea and give him the dental makeover he wanted.

Oheneba Jude visits Dr Louisa's dental clinic

Oheneba Jude took to his TikTok page to share videos of his visit to Dr Louisa's Charisma Dental Clinic on Monday, November 11, 2024.

One video showed the dental process Oheneba Jude underwent to fix his teeth. The content creator was spotted in a dental chair as a staff member at Dr Louisa's clinic, who performed the procedure with his equipment.

Following the procedure, the TikToker hung out with Dr Louisa, showing off his teeth and sharing that he had undergone the first part of the dental procedure.

Oheneba Jude said he would silence his critics when he underwent the second part of the dental procedure to complete the makeover.

In another video, he was later spotted with Dr Louisa in her luxurious car, where they set off to eat Acheke and tilapia at Chez Amis restaurant.

Watch the videos below:

Oheneba Jude's videos stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Pretty Hajia said:

"See the way Jude is laughing with his new teeth 😂😂😂😂😂am happy for you."

CHICHI commented:

"Eeeiiii Jude anka after visiting the dentist, you not supposed to eat spicy food eerrr😂😂😂."

Maame Akua said:

"God bless you, Dr Louisa. We are now coming to eat well well."

Sarah Nyamekye commented:

"God has blessed you, Jude🥰."

Xorla's Events & Cakes said:

"Jude, you dey enjoy oooo,😅😅😅enjoy yourself dear."

Oheneba Jude speaks about his past relationships

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneba Jude spoke about his past romantic relationships in an interview with Kwaku Manu.

The TikToker said he had been lucky with the partners he had ever dated, as most came from affluent homes and took care of him.

Oheneba Jude noted that most of his ex-girlfriends owned businesses and usually offered financial support and food when he struggled.

