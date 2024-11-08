Oheneba Jude, in an interview, opened up about the past romantic relationships he has been involved in

Famous Ghanaian content creator Oheneba Jude has opened up about his past romantic relationships.

TikToker Oheneba Jude opens up about his past romantic relationships. Photo source: @ohenebajude

Source: TikTok

Oheneba Jude speaks on romantic relationships

In an interview with Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu on his Aggressive Interview show, Oheneba Jude shared that he had been involved in many serious relationships.

The TikToker, who has gained massive popularity for consuming a lot of food, said he had been lucky with the partners he had ever dated, as most came from affluent homes and catered to his basic needs.

He noted that most of his ex-girlfriends also owned businesses and usually offered financial support and food when he struggled.

"I have dated before. I am very lucky with women. Sometimes, I get women who come from rich homes. I always get food to satisfy myself. I get women who own stores so I never pay for anything. Some of the women, too, sell Waakye. There have been instances where I never paid for Waakye for two years."

Oheneba Jude admitted that he loved receiving food from his ex-girlfriends and was greedy. He said that despite being shy, he puts his shyness aside whenever he encounters food.

The TikToker shared that one of his serious relationships ended due to the interference of the lady's mother, who advised them to break up because of religious differences.

Watch the video below:

Oheneba Jude's comments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Oheneba Jude's remarks below:

Daddy's favourite efya pride commented:

"He dated my senior sister ooo. Hmmm."

Gracy said:

"He wants to talk about Awakye. You are talking about a girlfriend."

Manuel commented:

"Aduane dating nkoaa 😂😂😂."

helinayaa said:

"This guy is not serious paaaa hmmm🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Sefakor Ayettey commented:

"The fact that he turned a girlfriend question into a food topic 😂😂😂Herh Jude and food (inseparable)."

Oheneba Jude speaks about his passion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Oheneba Jude spoke about his aspirations for the future.

The popular TikToker said one of his biggest dreams was to become a chef and make money by cooking.

Oheneba Jude also expressed an interest in establishing and operating a restaurant in the future.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh