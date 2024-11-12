Frank Naro, in an interview with Zionfelix, cleared the air regarding allegations that he had claimed to have an affair with Emelia Brobbey

The actor, who a complaint was reportedly filed against to the police by Emelia Brobbey, said he had never slept with the senior actress

Frank Naro said he was not close to the actress and hardly ever talked to her, so it was impossible for something like that to happen

Ghanaian actor and musician Frank Naro has dismissed allegations that he said he had an affair with respected Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey.

Frank Naro speaks on drama with Emelia Brobbey in video. Photo source: oboyfranknaro, emeliabrobbey

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Zionfelix, Frank Naro clarified that he has never had any romantic relationship with Brobbey, addressing rumours circulating on social media claiming otherwise.

The allegations reportedly led Emelia Brobbey to file a police complaint, as social media posts suggested Naro had claimed to have an affair with her. This prompted Emelia Brobbey to take action to protect her reputation. Naro, however, denied these claims, saying there was no truth to the rumours and stressing that he and Emelia Brobbey were not close.

In his interview, Naro stated that he rarely spoke to Brobbey and had little interaction with her. He explained that claims that he had bragged about a romantic relationship with her were baseless.

Frank Naro sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

tharl70n said:

"Frank small boy pre dodo kasa basaaa he's not matured in all he does."

dada__joe__ wrote:

"My point is where did the lady gather all this information from? That guy needs to be careful about how he talks."

empress639 said:

"why didn’t u fast clear air u sat down aaaaaa for people to talk about her then now u r clearing , because u were boasting about the saying right? Shame."

Emelia Brobbey speaks on Frank Naro

Emelia Brobbey was asked about the saga during an interview, and she had something powerful to say.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, when asked about the authenticity of the claims, she initially declined to speak about them.

She later went on to say that God should deal with anyone who spreads falsehood about her.

