King Paluta got many people talking when he performed Makonma at vice-president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential campaign rally

He made a strange walk as he performed the song and danced with theNPP Ashanti Regional Chairman and Chairman Wontumi,

Many people noted that the singer had been paid well, as they talked about his performance at the event

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Sensational Ghanaian musician King Paluta got many people laughing hard when he mounted the stage at Vice President Dr Bawumia's campaign rally.

King Paluta performs Makoma for Mahamudu Bawumia, Chairman Wontumi, and NPP bigwigs at a rally. Image Credit: @graceakosuaamoabeng

Source: TikTok

King Paluta performs Makoma

He performed one of his all-time hit songs, Makoma, and when it came to the part about walking proudly, he imitated the gesture on the stage.

He walked towards Dr Bawumia, who was seated beside NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman and Chairman Wontumi, who were both overjoyed and imitated his strange walk.

The singer grabbed Chairman Wontumi's hand and walked with him to the front of the stage, where they danced and continued performing the Makoma song.

King Paluta at Bawumia's rally.

Reactions to King Paluta's performance

King Paluta's performance at the NPP rally got many people laughing hard in the TikTok video's comment section.

Others also hinted that he had been paid well by Dr Bawumia's campaign team, hence his strange walk on the stage.

The opinions of Ghanaians are below:

Bashiru

"My brother King paluta is fooling them and taking his e-levy money back 🤣🤣🤣. Mokaas3 wagyimi 🤣 Bro keep fooling them 🤣🤣"

fausty302

"because of Npp I don't like this song again 😂😂😂"

isaac coffie88 said:

"king paluta is cashing out ruff"

Akuabangladesh said:

"chairman Wontumi n asa bone 😂😂😂 like Nigeria n darkness"

Ogidi Gidi said:

"What is Chairman Wontumi doing🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣?"

The Stubborn CEO👨‍💼💼 said:

"King Paluta they paid you good I can see it in your action 😹😹😹💔"

King Paluta's performance.

Dumelo donates chop boxes to SHS students

YEN.com.gh reported that actor turned politician John Dumelo presented chop boxes to students in his constituency joining senior high school.

The chop boxes contained basic provisions and pocket money to support the students' welfare. The actor shared pictures on his social media pages.

Ghanaians applauded him for the kind gesture, while others backed him to win the Ayawaso West Wuogon election.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh