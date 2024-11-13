Business mogul Ibrahim Mahama has spoken after news of him paying $25K for a 13-year-old's kidney transplant surgery went viral

He wished the young lady, Rosemary Boadu, a speedy recovery and thanked Joy News for sharing her story on its social platforms

Many people hailed Ibrahim Mahama for his generosity and thanked him for the act in the comments section of his Instagram post

Ibrahim Mahama, the founder of West African indigenously-owned mining company Engineers and Planners, has spoken after news of him paying for the kidney transplant surgery of 13-year-old Rosemary Boadu surfaced.

Ibrahim Mahama speaks on surgery donation

Taking to his verified Instagram page, Mr Mahama shared pictures of himself on the front page of the Daily Post newspaper and his feature in Daily Graphic.

The news stories highlighted his benevolence gesture after donating $25,000 towards the kidney transplant surgery of Rosemary, who had been suffering from kidney disease.

In the caption of the Instagram post, he noted that he would do his part as a human and leave God to handle the rest. He wished the teen a speedy recovery and prayed for her to get well as soon as possible.

Mahama also thanked media house Joy News for highlighting the challenges Rosemary faced and letting the world know about her battle with kidney disease.

"We will do our part as humans and leave the rest for God , Get well soon Rosemond 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾. @joynewsontv".

Reactions to Ibrahim Mahama's words

Many people thronged the comments section to shower praise on Mr Mahama and to eulogise him. Others also thanked him for coming to the rescue of Rosemary Boadu.

julietibrahim said:

"God bless you boss 🙌"

realmahama said:

"Immediately I saw the news I knew Baba will come through for her.God bless you boss 🙌"

charitymensah_official said:

"If i say God bless this man kroaa is not enough oo 😢 in fact i wish more years to your age papsy🙏❤️ angel in a human form😇 👏"

queenntim_cookingandvlog said:

"With God and NDC Ghana will be great again 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🤴"

edwinkoomson said:

"This man 😢😢, may you live long sir 👮‍♀️"

luxuryhomes_by_joan asid:

"God bless you..this girl’s case really saddens my heart 🙌🙌"

mustapha_sakinatu said:

"If we had 10 of you in this country the world would be a better place 🙌"

Ibrahim Mahama donates GH₵100K

YEN.com.gh previously reported that business mogul Ibrahim Mahama joined a list of influential figures who commiserated with businessman Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban at his mother's funeral on October 26, 2024.

The astute businessman donated GH₵100K to Dr Amoa-Abban's family and pledged to settle all the debts incurred after the big funeral service, triggering mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

