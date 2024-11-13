Actress and socialite Akuapem Poloo launched a brand-new shop on November 11, 2024, at Osu around Blue Gate

A video of the beautiful interior surfaced online with many people congratulating her on her newest venture

Another video also showed Poloo giving a breakdown of the meaning of the name of the newly opened shop

Socialite and entrepreneur Akuapem Poloo has ened a new provision shop called Mudarab Ventures on November 11, 2024, at Osu around Blue Gate.

Akuapem Poloo opens a shop

Akuapem Poloo shared a video on her Instagram page showing her millions of followers what the shop looked like and what items were sold in it.

In the caption, she noted that the store was officially opened and thanked God for making it possible.

"Allah made this possible 🙌We are open now Fam @mudarab_ventures"

During an interview with the media, the superfan of American rapper Cardi B opened up about how she came up with the name of the shop.

"The name Mudarab, I picked it from my son and my name. My son is Mudasel and I am Rosemond Alade Brown. So Muda is my son, and the RAB is the initial of Rosemond Alade Brown."

Akuapem Poloo noted that it had always been herself and her son while talking about how much she loved him.

Reactions to Akuapem Poloo's shop

Many people congratulated Akuapem Poloo in the comments section. Below are the lovely messages:

abenaboampongmaa said:

"Congratulations to her🎉🎉🎉Islam has really changed her."

deelacompaore said:

"Congratulations 😍😍😍"

tinkerbellgh said:

"Congratulations darling. You’re indeed doing well. Allah is the reason 🤲🏼"

tantigh said:

"Congratulations my love anytime I pass around will grabs the rice n oil."

iammrsamenyah said:

"God Bless your hustle Sis🥰🙏🏼"

_lautty said:

"Just love your growth ❤️Kudos👏🥰"

Akuapem Poloo's brother embraces Islam

YEN.com.gh reported that actress and socialite Akuapem Poloo announced that her brother had embraced Islam as well.

In a post on TikTok, the actress shared memorable pictures of herself and her brother inside the National Mosque at Kanda.

Akuapem Poloo expressed gratitude to God and excitement over her brother's decision to join her newly-found faith.

