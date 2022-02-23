Minalyn is having a good time with her daughter Adepa as they are on vacation in Europe at the moment

The renowned Ghanaian makeup artiste is the baby mama of celebrated Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix

The adorable photos from the coded location Europe have garnered some reactions from social media users

Minalyn, the baby mama of celebrated Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix has wowed social media users with adorable photos.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, the renowned makeup artiste is seen having quality time with her daughter with Zionfelix.

Minalyn, who is believed to be on a vacation at a coded location in Europe is captured holding her daughter, Adepa.

Adorable video drops as Zionfelix's 2nd baby and their daughter arrive in Europe for vacation (Photo credit: Minalyn/Instagram)

Source: Instagram

From the photos, she was seen wearing a winter jacket showing her lavish lifestyle.

Minalyn took her time as she and her kid posed beautifully for the camera.

Reactions:

adepapeprah:

"Am I the only lady who sees the term baby mama so derogatory.metea na mebuafu tu."

october_very_ownnn:

"This too be news? Aaahhh eugene licky licky"

jessystrendz:

"Sir, is that how best you can describe her “Baby Mama” ??"

adjoa_the_promoter:

"Vacation in February..... ok o"

narkwor_rita:

"So you can’t post without adding Baby mama to it Eeeeiiiii oooh daaaabi"

Zionfelix's Fiancé Shows Love To Blogger's Son With Italy-based Baby Mama

MInalyn earned massive praise on social media. This follows her show of love towards the son of the blogger.

Zionfelix recently posted a photo of his baby boy on social media with a caption indicating that he was going to take very good care of his two children, Minalyn's daughter Adepa and the son, Felix Jnr, whose mother Erica Amoa, is based in Italy.

Following Zionfelix's post, Minalyn, known in real life as Mina Lawal, became one of the first people to comment under the post.

Despite whatever differences that may exist between her and Erica Amoa, Minalyn accepted her son as part of their family. She described the boy and her daughter as blessed children.

Zionfelix and Erica's son is growing into a big boy

The little one was recently spotted in a new video playing with his mother's braided hair while he lay down.

Felix Jnr's video which happens not to have shown his face was shared as a story on his Instagram page.

Source: YEN.com.gh