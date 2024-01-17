Nigerian chef Hilda Baci prepared the famous Ghanaian delicacy kelewele and shared the video on her food business page, My Food By Hilda

She gave a step by step approach on what spices she used and hos she mixed them before stirring it in the sliced plantain pieces and frying them

The video excited many Ghanaians in the comment section of the post as they applauded Hilda Baci for trying out a Ghanaian recipe

Nigerian Chef who went viral for her Guinness World Record breaking cook-a-thon attempt, Hilda Baci, has won the admiration of many Ghanaians after she shared a video of her preparing the famous Ghanaian delicacy, kelewele.

Hilda Baci prepares kelewele. Image Credit: @hildabaci and @myfoodbyhilda

Source: Instagram

Hilda Baci prepares kelewele, shares recipe in video

In the cooking video, Hilda Baci listened to the 2012 top charting Ghanaian song by music trio Praye titled Shody.

She showed a step by step approach of how she mixed the spices meant for the garnishing of the sliced plantain before frying.

Hilda Baci garnished the fried kelewele with peeled groundbut and served it with sauce on the side.

Video of Hilda Baci preapring the famous Ghanain delicacy kelewele.

Ghanaians and Nigerians react to the cooking video of Hilda Baci

Many Ghanaians were excited that Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci prepared one of the famous Ghanaian delicacies and shared the recipe on the Instagram page of her business, My Food By Hilda.

Below are some of the reactions to the video:

ph__littlethings said:

Very soon they will say Kelewele originated from Naija. Allow us to claim our food for the gods in peace

modestadoozie said:

Yes ooh then Nigerians will be claiming it’s their food, she didn’t even add all the kelewele ingredients

farhms_chillisauce said:

Kelewele...Taking us to Ghana..... Imagining this delicious kelewele with our FarhM's shitto sauce, Kai...It will definitely bang differently

iamstepee said:

I was thinking am the only that love that song up till now by Praye

l_am_millicent said:

Ghana dish looks so good

naanakulu said:

Not even that she will say we can't build flavours . Wei!! The spices that goes into kelewele erh

i_am_emelda_ said:

I’m definitely trying this Ghanaian meal

chiomz_okworld said:

It’s a Ghanaian meal the one food I couldn’t stop eating in gh ❤️❤️❤️

de_banks1 said:

I'm sure there’s one Ghanaian chef or Ghanaian friend that is teaching Hilda these things Cos nooo

