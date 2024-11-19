SDK Hits The Gym To Lose Weight, Collapses After Intense Workout In Funny Video
- SDK, in a video, hit the gym in a bid to lose weight and did an intense workout by running on the treadmill and lifting weight
- Shortly after the workout, the content creator humorously collapsed to the ground with guys in the gym pouring water on him, and he immediately got back on his feet
- He shared the video of the incident on his social media pages, and in the comments section, fans commended his attempt to lose weight and gave him tips
Popular content creator SDK shared a video of his gym session as he began a fitness journey to lose weight. The clip showed him pushing through an intense workout, including running on the treadmill and lifting weights.
SDK appeared determined to follow through with his exercises, but exhaustion quickly caught up with him. Shortly after completing the session, he collapsed to the ground, drawing attention from others in the gym. Several individuals poured water on him to help him recover, and he got back on his feet almost immediately.
The video, posted on SDK's social media pages, has since gone viral. Fans flooded the comments section with support, praising his efforts and sharing tips to help him achieve his fitness goals. Many Ghanaians found the incident humorous while commending his decision to work on his health.
SDK sparks reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
CopolisMichael said:
"This should tell you how weak you are! But if you keep going and don’t stop, you will eventually become stronger than ever."
GhanaBoylive said:
"Food content saaa you chop every meal for Accra now you dey need water 😂😂."
sanson_aaron said:
"Lovely, no pain no gain! somehow, my weak intrinsic thoughts always on the lookout for some fufu."
