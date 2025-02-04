Dulcie Boateng shared a picture showing proof of her selling out the 100 stands available for her 2025 Porials Pitch event at the Ghud Park, Accra Mall

The Snapchat influencer showed the current balance of her mobile money wallet as GH¢600,052.50, with interested businesses paying GH¢6,000 each

Many people applauded Dulcie Boateng while others spoke about how influential the social media star had become in the entertainment industry

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng achieved a remarkable milestone, generating GH¢600,000 in just two minutes from customers purchasing stands for her upcoming 2025 Porials Pitch event.

Dulcie Boateng makes GH¢600k in two minutes for her 2025 Porials Pitch event. Image Credit: @dulcie.x

Source: Instagram

Dulcie Boateng makes GH¢600k in minutes

To celebrate this impressive achievement, Dulcie shared a screenshot of the earnings and posted it on her official Snapchat account, offering her fans a glimpse into the event's overwhelming success.

The picture was a dropped-down menu of her notifications on her other iPhone of people buying the stands for GH¢6,000 each, with the first message showing her having a current balance of GH¢600,052.50.

This milestone has underscored Dulcie’s immense influence and sharp business acumen. Porials Pitch, which gained widespread attention in 2024, is expected to be an even bigger success in 2025.

The sales event's maiden launch in April 2024 was a success as it went viral on social media and caused heavy traffic around the Accra Mall and Tema highway due to the large number of people who attended.

Numerous vendors also took to social media to flaunt the huge sales they made at the event as they hailed Dulcie for making it possible for them.

What is Dulcie Boateng's Porials Pitch?

Porials Pitch is an annual mega-sales event that brings together Ghanaian and Nigerian-owned brands to showcase and sell their products.

The event serves as a platform for entrepreneurs and small business owners to connect with customers and promote their businesses.

Reactions to Dulcie Boateng's major income

Many people thronged to the comments section applauding Dulcie and admired how influential she was after garnering huge sums in minutes ahead of her Porials Pitch 2025 event.

Many people noted that she had the numbers, making it easy for her to sell out the 100 stands ahead of the mega sales event. Below are some of the reactions to her recent post:

e.ntamoty said:

"Yassss!"

trega_gh said:

"She has the numbers."

prettydavidoflagos commented:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Dulcie flaunts pre-Xmas gift from boyfriend

YEN.com.gh also reported that Dulcie Boateng's boyfriend set the tone for an enjoyable Christmas season in 2024 after he splashed on a lavish present.

After a vacation abroad, the wealthy Snapchat influencer was overjoyed as she shared a video on Snapchat of the gift she had received from her partner.

The video caught the attention of many social media users who were in awe that she was in a relationship, while others talked about the gift she had received.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh