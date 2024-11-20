Singer Sista Afia has named Shatta Wale as the reason for her longstanding 'beef' with actress Efia Odo

The music star indicated that Efia Odo's animosity towards her rated when she 9Afia) joined Wale for a performance in London

The two ladies have been having a go at each other on social media since then, leading to each releasing a diss track against the other

Ghanaian musician Sista Afia has opened up about the root cause of her infamous feud with actress and socialite Efia Odo.

Speaking on a podcast, the singer explained what led to the heated exchanges between them on social media.

Sista Afia names Shatta Wale as root cause of her beef with Efia Odo. Photo source: @efiaodo1, @sistaafia

Source: Instagram

Sista Afia and Efia Odo's 'beef'

The two ladies have not been on terms for about three years, and their hatred has often been exhibited online.

A few months ago, the two were at each other's throats after a fan associated Sista Afia's beachwear photo from her vacation in Miami, in the US, with Efia Odo. The banter ended with Sista Afia releasing a diss song for Odo, who replied in equal measure.

Beef started because of Shatta Wale

While the 'beef' has lingered for a long time, few know what triggered their banter. Sista Afia gave some insights into the saga while appearing on the Girls Aloud podcast.

According to her, the fallout stemmed from their mutual association with dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

The musician explained that she and Efia Odo were on good terms until her close relationship with Shatta Wale caused tension. Sista Afia claimed that Efia Odo took to social media to insult her, leading to a public spat.

"It all started way back in London. I performed with Shatta Wale at a show, and she was unhappy. She shared a photo of myself and Eno Barony on Snapchat, circled me, and asked 'do they have stylists in Ghana?' But it was not about the dress but about me performing with Shatta Wale in London," she said.

Despite informing Shatta Wale about the situation, the dancehall star reportedly did not address the issue.

The Jeje singer added that she regrets what she said in her diss track for Efia Odo and thus apologised to her.

Watch the video below:

Sista Afia talks about dating

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sista Afia had opened up about her dating life, stating that she had only ever dated three guys.

The musician said she was not in a serious relationship and shared how her previous partners often wanted to get back together.

Ghanaians who reacted to the video about Sista Afia expressed surprise at the singer's claims that she had only dated three men.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh