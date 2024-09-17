Musician Kuami Eugene and actress Emelia Broobbey excited many fans when they vibed together to his song

The video was recorded at Kuami Eugene's residence, and the song they danced and sang to was Belinda

The video excited many music lovers who hailed Kuami Eugene as a talented musician in the comments

Multiple award-winning musician Kuami Eugene and actress Emelia Brobbey were seen dancing and singing hard to the former's hit song, Belinda.

Kuami Eugene and Emelia Brobbey dance hard

In the video, Kuami Eugene and Emelia Brobbey were seen dancing hard to his newly released song Belinda inside the former's studio.

In the caption of the post on Emelia Brobbey's Instagram, she hailed the musician for being talented. She said the song was an enjoyable one.

The star actress urged her followers to stream Kuami Eugene's song, which she loved, considering how she danced to it while he sang along to it while it played through the speakers.

"@kuamieugene Prayyyyyyy Belinda song is .🔥Check Belinda out on all digital platforms. Rockstar made it 🎶"

Emelia Brobbey and Kuami Eugene jamming.

Reactions to Emelia Brobbey and Kuami Eugene's video

The comment section was filled with praise from Ghanaians for Kuami Eugene's craft. They talked about the song being a banger.

Others who were admirers of Emelia Brobbey talked about how beautiful she looked in the video.

Below are the lovely reactions from fans:

djswitchghana said:

"The Queen❤️🔥"

kuamieugene said:

"Berlin Berlin Berlin Berlin Belinda 🌸"

beverly_afaglo said:

"Banger 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

nanayaaflexy said:

"Rockstar for a reason😍😍❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥"

mercyjacquelyn said:

"I love seeing you joyful❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏"

Empress Gifty hails Kuami Eugene

YEN.com.gh reported that gospel singer Empress Gifty, on UTV's United Showbiz show, opened up about working on her newly released song Watch Me with Kuami Eugene.

She praised Kuami Eugene's musical talents and acknowledged him for writing and producing her song.

Ghanaians trooped to the comments to praise Kuami Eugene for his musical skill after Empress Gifty's endorsement.

