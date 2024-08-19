Shatta Wale: Vybz Kartel's Crony Acknowledges Ghana's Dancehall King On TV
- Shatta Wale was one of several dancehall lovers who celebrated the release of Vybz Kartel from prison
- The Jamaican dancehall star's co-accused Shawn Storm cosigned Shatta Wale in a recent interview
- His remarks impressed Shatta Wale, who has declared meeting Vybz Kartel as one of his life's biggest missions
On July 31, Jamaican dancehall superstar Vybz Kartel and his four co-accused, including the infamous Shawn 'Storm' Campbell, were released from prison after over a decade.
This comes after a Jamaican court declined to retry the dancehall crooner on his murder charges.
The release of Vybz Kartel sent shockwaves across the global community.
Shawn Storm cosigns Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale has been a staunch follower of Vybz Kartel and his Gaza movement and is the only Ghanaian artiste to score a collaboration with the Jamaican.
In a recent interview, Shawn Storm talked about Vybz Kartel's riveting influence in Africa.
He credited people like Shatta Wale for his efforts in campaigning for Vybz Kartel's touring presence in Africa.
Shawn Storm is heavily regarded as the second in command from the Vybz Kartel's Gaza camp. His remarks about Shatta Wale impressed the Ghanaians, who took to social media to hail him, saying,
"New name fi loyalty #Shawnstorm. #GAZA 4 EVA !!!! Respek mi G."
Shawn Storm excites Ghanaians
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shawn Storm's remarks about Shatta Wale.
@jayden_wap said:
"Man a call SHATTA WALE a Real Boss, a suh di ting set💥🤣 👑"
@margin_mandy wrote:
"Only real gees were mentioned ❤️🥷"
@stafford_Torto remarked:
"K3 al3bo al3bo jee o signboard. GOD IS HERE"
the.onlybello__ noted:
"Stonebwoy go think say Ai way mention shatta ein name 😂😂#GAZA"
coded_xamani added:
"Shatta Wale is the next big loyalty Gaza soldier. Big up unu sef"
Shatta Wale speaks after Vybz Kartel's release
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had weighed in on the frenzy surrounding Vybz Kartel's release from prison.
The Mansa Musa hitmaker called Vybz Kartel's teacher and expressed his desire to finally visit Jamaica to meet him.
